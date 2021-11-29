Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Monday, November 29th

We have a pretty light college basketball slate to open the week on Monday night as just four ranked teams will be in action.

There will be some intrigue to see how the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs respond after falling to Duke in a Top 5 clash this past Friday. After a week in Las Vegas, the Zags return home to host Tarleton St. and that one is almost guaranteed to get out of hand within the first five minutes.

The most intriguing matchup on the slate is the showdown in Champaign, IL, between the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Illinois looked shaky in losses to Marquette and Cincinnati but responded with back-to-back wins heading into Monday. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is playing everyone tough so far and as a Top 40 team in KenPom, it should give the Illini a good fight.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Monday, November 29th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Central Michigan vs. #10 Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+/SECN+

Location: Lexington, KY

Odds: Kentucky -30, Total 146

Sam Houston St. vs. #8 Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Channel: LHN

Location: Austin, TX

Odds: Texas -22, Total 129

Notre Dame vs. #14 Illinois

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Champaign, IL

Odds: Illinois -6.5, Total 141.5

Tarleton St. vs. #1 Gonzaga

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: Root Sports

Location: Spokane, WA

Odds: Gonzaga -30, 137.5

