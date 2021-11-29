College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Monday, November 29th

The Monday college basketball slate is on the lighter side with just four ranked teams in action to start the week. The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be slim pickings as teams are dealing with finals and holiday breaks.

There is, however, one potential upset for tonight that could pique you interest. Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for Monday, November 29. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs. #14 Illinois

Illinois will welcome Notre Dame to the State Farm Center on Monday and could find itself in a dogfight. The Illini have already suffered a pair of losses this season to a pair of formidable foes in Marquette and Cincinnati before finding themselves in a track meet with UT Rio Grande Valley last Friday.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is a Top 40 team in KenPom and been highly competitive in each of its games this season. The Irish fell short to Texas A&M 73-67 last Wednesday at the Maui Invitational, a game where they let a 10-point lead at halftime slip away. They enter this game as a 6.5-point underdog and you can almost bank on them making the Illini sweat here.

