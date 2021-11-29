Alexander Mattison emerges as priority waiver wire add after Dalvin Cook suffers injury in Week 12

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder in the third quarter of Sunday’s road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Pro Bowl running back was carted off the field and it is unknown how long he will be out.

As has been the case with previous Cook injuries, backup running back will once again have an opportunity to step up in a big way for Minnesota. As fantasy managers are searching the waiver wire for guys who can help with the playoff push, Mattison shoots up the charts in priority.

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison: Week 13 waiver wire

Mattison already has proven that he can be a go-to back in Cook’s absence. He has two 100-yard games to his credit this season and in one of those, he also caught seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. He helped the Vikings’ cause on Sunday by punching in a touchdown against the 49ers.

He is rostered in just 48% of Yahoo leagues and 34% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available for those who seek him out.