NBA MVP odds tracker: The “Golden Boy” in Golden State is running away from the field

The 2021-22 NBA season heads into December with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry looking not just like the MVP favorite, but a player with a chance to repeat as unanimous MVP. Curry enters this week with a 33-point outing in a 105-90 win over the Clippers, also recording five rebounds, six assists and six steals in the win. Things are revolving around Curry so much that he was able to essentially taunt the refs with his own “technical foul” gesture after the officials had given him a technical foul earlier in the game.
Steph Curry, very mad at officials and his technical foul from earlier, celebrates with a ‘T’ for the refs— Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) November 28, 2021
(Clippers get the worst of it) pic.twitter.com/aXw2vZFNGP
At +135 currently on DraftKings Sportsbook, Curry is the runaway favorite to win this honor. Kevin Durant (+500) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750) remain somewhat a part of this race but that’s it. No one else has done enough to establish themselves as contenders through one month, and no one has had a start quite like Curry’s.
NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Nov. 29)
Steph Curry: +135
Kevin Durant: +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +750
Nikola Jokic: +1200
Luca Doncic: +1800
Joel Embiid: +2200
Jimmy Butler: +2500
Paul George: +3000
Devin Booker: +4000
James Harden: +4500
Anthony Davis: +5000
Trae Young: +5000
Donovan Mitchell: +5000
LeBron James: +5000
Damian Lillard: +6000
DeMar DeRozan: +6000
Ja Morant: +6000
Jayson Tatum: +6000
Zach LaVine: +6500
