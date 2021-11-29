NBA MVP odds tracker: The “Golden Boy” in Golden State is running away from the field

The 2021-22 NBA season heads into December with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry looking not just like the MVP favorite, but a player with a chance to repeat as unanimous MVP. Curry enters this week with a 33-point outing in a 105-90 win over the Clippers, also recording five rebounds, six assists and six steals in the win. Things are revolving around Curry so much that he was able to essentially taunt the refs with his own “technical foul” gesture after the officials had given him a technical foul earlier in the game.

Steph Curry, very mad at officials and his technical foul from earlier, celebrates with a ‘T’ for the refs



(Clippers get the worst of it) pic.twitter.com/aXw2vZFNGP — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) November 28, 2021

At +135 currently on DraftKings Sportsbook, Curry is the runaway favorite to win this honor. Kevin Durant (+500) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750) remain somewhat a part of this race but that’s it. No one else has done enough to establish themselves as contenders through one month, and no one has had a start quite like Curry’s.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Nov. 29)

Steph Curry: +135

Kevin Durant: +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +750

Nikola Jokic: +1200

Luca Doncic: +1800

Joel Embiid: +2200

Jimmy Butler: +2500

Paul George: +3000

Devin Booker: +4000

James Harden: +4500

Anthony Davis: +5000

Trae Young: +5000

Donovan Mitchell: +5000

LeBron James: +5000

Damian Lillard: +6000

DeMar DeRozan: +6000

Ja Morant: +6000

Jayson Tatum: +6000

Zach LaVine: +6500

