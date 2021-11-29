 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Buccaneers lead the field while Patriots keep surging

Could Tom Brady might meet his former team in the Super Bowl?

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to fans after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
For the last two decades, it seemed like Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were the most consistent things in football. No matter what was happening, you could always count on both parties to deliver.

The same scenario appears to be unfolding in an otherwise wild 2021 NFL season, with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlining Super Bowl 56 odds at +500 entering Week 13, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots won their sixth straight game and saw their odds climb to +1000. New England’s odds could improve further when they play the Bills Monday in Week 13. Could we see a rematch of Brady and his former team for all the marbles?

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from a loss with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Rodgers played through his toe fracture and has the Packers ready for a deep postseason run, along with a ferocious defense capable of wrecking any team’s gameplan. Green Bay is +800 to win the whole thing.

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers could represent value plays at +2800 and +4000, respectively. Both teams are built around strong rushing attacks, and Cincinnati has shown it can throw the ball around well with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The 49ers do have the superior defense, which has flexed its muscles of late.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings might be teams to stay away from when it comes to Super Bowl futures. Both looked poised to grab another victory in Week 13 before being smacked in the mouth by the Broncos and 49ers, respectively. These two squads could still make the playoffs but the luster from a few weeks ago has worn off substantially.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 13.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 13

Team Week 1 Week 12 Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +500
Buffalo Bills +1000 +750 +750
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +750 +700
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +800 +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +900 +1200
Green Bay Packers +1300 +1000 +800
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1000 +800
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1400 +1400
New England Patriots +3500 +1400 +1000
Tennessee Titans +3000 +2000 +2800
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +2800
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +3500 +2800
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +3500 +5000
Cleveland Browns +1600 +4000 +4000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +4000 +6000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 +10000
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +5000 +4000
New Orleans Saints +3000 +8000 +10000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +8000 +10000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +10000 +15000
Denver Broncos +4500 +10000 +9000
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +15000 +20000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +20000 +50000
Washington +5000 +20000 +20000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +25000 +40000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000
New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000
Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +50000 +100000
New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000
Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000
Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

