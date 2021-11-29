Super Bowl 56 odds: Buccaneers lead the field while Patriots keep surging

For the last two decades, it seemed like Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were the most consistent things in football. No matter what was happening, you could always count on both parties to deliver.

The same scenario appears to be unfolding in an otherwise wild 2021 NFL season, with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlining Super Bowl 56 odds at +500 entering Week 13, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots won their sixth straight game and saw their odds climb to +1000. New England’s odds could improve further when they play the Bills Monday in Week 13. Could we see a rematch of Brady and his former team for all the marbles?

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from a loss with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Rodgers played through his toe fracture and has the Packers ready for a deep postseason run, along with a ferocious defense capable of wrecking any team’s gameplan. Green Bay is +800 to win the whole thing.

The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers could represent value plays at +2800 and +4000, respectively. Both teams are built around strong rushing attacks, and Cincinnati has shown it can throw the ball around well with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The 49ers do have the superior defense, which has flexed its muscles of late.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings might be teams to stay away from when it comes to Super Bowl futures. Both looked poised to grab another victory in Week 13 before being smacked in the mouth by the Broncos and 49ers, respectively. These two squads could still make the playoffs but the luster from a few weeks ago has worn off substantially.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading towards Week 13.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 13 Team Week 1 Week 12 Week 13 Team Week 1 Week 12 Week 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +600 +500 Buffalo Bills +1000 +750 +750 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +750 +700 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +800 +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +900 +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1000 +800 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1000 +800 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1400 +1400 New England Patriots +3500 +1400 +1000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +2000 +2800 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +2800 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +3500 +2800 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +3500 +5000 Cleveland Browns +1600 +4000 +4000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +4000 +6000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 +10000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +5000 +4000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +8000 +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +8000 +10000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +10000 +15000 Denver Broncos +4500 +10000 +9000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +15000 +20000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +20000 +50000 Washington +5000 +20000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +25000 +40000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000 Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +50000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +50000 +100000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000

