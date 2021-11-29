NFL playoff picture: What does Seahawks Washington Monday Night Football mean for NFC standings

The Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12. Seattle has struggled even with Russell Wilson back in the fold, while Washington has quietly climbed into the playoff picture. MNF is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Seahawks playoff picture

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks appear to be hitting the wall. They’ve lost two straight, and while the games were against Green Bay and Arizona, the Seahawks weren’t exactly impressing before Wilson got hurt. They are now 3-7 and in last place in the NFC West, trailing third place San Francisco by 2.5 games. They are 1.5 games back of the seventh place Vikings in the wild card race, but there are also currently seven teams between them.

Washington playoff picture

Washington finds itself surging with two straight wins, at home against the Buccaneers and on the road against the Panthers. It’s difficult from here on out though with the team playing all divisional games after hosting Seattle and traveling to Las Vegas. Washington is 4-6 and in third place in the NFC East, a game back of the Eagles and 2.5 back of the Cowboys. They are in 12th place in the NFC standings, half a game back of the seventh place Vikings, but with four teams separating them.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

The Vikings lost to the 49ers to drop down into seventh place and give the winner of this game a chance to make up some ground. The Cowboys and Eagles both lost, which opens the door for Washington to close the gap in the NFC East. In the NFC West, Arizona was on a bye and the Rams lost, but the 49ers win doesn’t help Seattle.