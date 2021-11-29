Christian McCaffrey injury: Ankle x-ray comes back negative, will get MRI on monday

The Carolina Panthers head into their bye week and it couldn’t come at a better time. The team is struggling on the field, and now is also dealing with a Christian McCaffrey injury. Their star running back injured his ankle in Week 12 and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game.

On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule told the media that McCaffrey’s ankle x-ray came back negative and he will get on MRI to assess any other damage. Rhule said the injury did not appear serious, but the MRI would tell more, per Darin Gantt.

Fantasy football implications

Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers’ No. 2 back and would get the workload if McCaffrey has to miss any time with the injury. Hubbard isn’t a big waiver priority for now, but with most waivers running late Tuesday or early Wednesday, we should know McCaffrey’s status before a decision has to be made. Even if McCaffrey won’t miss time, Hubbard is worth an add if you’ve got a spare roster spot given McCaffrey’s occasionally spotty injury history.