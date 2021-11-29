Dalvin Cook suffered torn labrum, dislocated shoulder in Week 12 loss

The Vikings will take the good news along with the bad when it comes to star running back Dalvin Cook. The veteran back was carted off of the field after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 12 and underwent additional testing Monday morning to confirm the severity. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Cook suffered a torn labrum when he dislocated his shoulder, which the team hopes will not end his 2021 season.

Fantasy football implications

This is brutal news for Cook’s fantasy managers, backup RB Alexander Mattison gets a huge bump rest-of-season. In his four career games with Cook inactive, Mattison has averaged 25 touches for 124 scrimmage yards for a whopping 21.2 PPR points per game. Consider him a low-end RB1, high-upside RB2 for the remainder of the 2021 fantasy football season.

As for Cook, it’s an unfortunate blow and yet another notch in his storied history of shoulder injuries. Given the timing of the injury, it is likely that fantasy managers may have seen the last of Cook in their 2021 fantasy football lineups, as the team hopes to rest him and get him healthy in preparation for a post-season run. Despite a 5-6 losing record, the Vikings currently sit as the seventh seed in the NFC, in line for a Wild Card berth.