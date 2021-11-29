Taysom Hill receives first-team reps for Week 13, appears likely to start on TNF

The New Orleans Saints appear ready to hand over the starting quarterback job to Taysom Hill for Week 13, as he is now receiving all of the first-team reps in practice, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This move likely would have happened earlier, but Hill has been dealing with injuries and with his style of quarterbacking, he needs to be 100 percent healthy to pressure defenses with his legs.

Siemian obviously wasn’t getting the job done with four losses in four starts. We’ve seen Hill able to win games in the past and that’s all that matters for Sean Payton and the Saints. But that also gives us fantasy footballers a chance to roster Hill, who isn’t a great passer, but does accumulate fantasy points.

Fantasy football implications

Hill rarely finishes a game without being in the Top-12 of that week’s fantasy quarterbacks. He is a priority pick up if available.