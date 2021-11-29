Jalen Hurts dealing with ankle injury ahead of Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his ankle in Week 12 and head coach Nick Sirianni said the injury could impact his Week 13 availability, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sirianni added that he is hopeful Hurts is ready to go against the Jets though. Hurts did finish out the game in their loss to the Giants, but had three interceptions and completed less than 50 percent of his passes.

The Eagles have a bye week the following week and Hurts very much needs his rushing ability to give his team the best chance of winning, so sitting him this week isn’t out of the question even if he’s able to go. Gardner Minshew is next up on the depth chart and isn’t an upgrade, but against a bad Jets team, he could play well enough to win.

Fantasy football implications

Hurts remains a good fantasy quarterback even with his three interception day, as his rushing ability boosts his fantasy numbers every week. If he plays, he’s likely able to run or he wouldn’t be out there, so start him as usual.