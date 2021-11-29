What are Mets odds to win World Series after latest offseason signings

The New York Mets are going for it this offseason. Owner Steve Cohen has been vocal on social media and was upset with how 2021 went. As a result, the Mets have went out and made a splash so far as we approach December. MLB may go on a lockout on Dec. 1 with a work stoppage to sort out the CBA. If that happens, we could see missed games in 2022. Regardless, teams are starting to make moves in free agency.

The Mets just landed ace Max Scherzer to go with Jacob deGrom in the rotation. Scherzer is finalizing a 3-year, $130 million deal, per Jon Heyman. With a 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation, plus the additions of Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte already, the Mets are having the best offseason of any team in the League so far.

New York Mets World Series odds 2022

World Series odds: 13/1

NL Pennant odds: 6/1

The Mets have a pretty deep roster throughout with these signings. The rotation has three above-average starters with deGrom, Scherzer and Taijuan Walker. The only real knock on the pitching staff is the bullpen, which needs some shoring up.

The lineup added guys at the top and middle. Marte is a good addition up top with Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor. Escobar can provide some more pop in the middle of the lineup along with Pete Alonso and Dom Smith. The Mets finished 11.5 games out of first place in the NL East but have a shot to compete for the division title with these additions.