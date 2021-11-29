Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler enters transfer portal

At one time thought to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has chosen to enter the transfer portal.

Rattler was a +600 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook before the season started. But a rough start to the campaign eventually saw him pulled in Week 6 against Texas in the middle of the Red River Rivalry for freshman Caleb Williams.

When Williams led a three-score comeback in dramatic fashion to beat Texas, he became the starter and the apparent future in Norman. While Rattler did come in for a couple series in a loss to Baylor, for the most part he remained on the sideline for the rest of the year.

Against FBS competition, Rattler had six touchdown passes against five interceptions in 2021. He finished the year with 1240 yards in eight games against FBS teams, and just 77 yards rushing. Perhaps a new landing spot can get him back to the top of NFL Draft boards, but it looks like he’s going to try and boost his pro stock with one more year in college.