Why Spencer Rattler might not follow Lincoln Riley to USC

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler officially announced his entry into the transfer portal on Monday, kick starting what’s anticipated to be a busy offseason of players changing programs. The move is unsurprising, considering that he was benched midway through the regular season in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.

The preseason Heisman favorite is now in the market for a new program and he could theoretically land just about anywhere. Could he possibly follow now former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to USC?

The answer - highly unlikely.

For starters, Riley lost confidence in the former five-star prep prospect to lead the team and benched him in front of everyone during the Red River Rivalry against Texas. It wouldn’t make much sense for the new USC head coach to hand the keys to a QB he just benched, nor would it make sense for Rattler to pursue after the coach who lost confidence in him. If Riley were to take a PR hit by blatantly poaching OU players, Williams would be the QB he’d try to convince to come to Los Angeles.

Another reason is that USC has a returning freshman with potential in Jaxson Dart. In five games, Dart has thrown for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns this year and Riley could take the time to try to mold him. If Dart isn’t the long term answer, he’ll have a plethora of elite QB recruits from SoCal at his fingertips. Five-star 2023 prospect Malachi Nelson from Los Alamitos, CA, decommitted from OU on Sunday and he’s now most likely going to stay home and link up with Riley at USC. There simply may not be room for Rattler at Heritage Hall.

Rattler most likely already has plenty of coaching staffs trying to lure him to their respective programs, some possibly even in the Pac-12 South where he’d get to play his former head coach. Anything can happen in college football but the odds of him donning the gold and cardinal at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum next year are slim.