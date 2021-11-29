 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke tops AP college basketball poll following win over Gonzaga, Purdue new No. 2

The Blue Devils are the No. 1 in college basketball this week.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Continental Tire Challenge-Duke at Gonzaga

We have a new No. 1 in college basketball and they reside in Durham, NC.

The Duke Blue Devils claimed the top spot in the AP poll on Monday following a thrilling 84-81 victory over Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Friday. That monumental win catapulted Coach K’s squad from five to one and they’ll try to flex that ranking when hitting the road to face Ohio State on Tuesday.

Gonzaga wasn’t punished too hard for the rare regular season loss as they fell back a few spots to No. 3. Right above them at No. 2 is red hot Purdue, who already own victories over North Carolina and Villanova this season.

The biggest riser in this week’s poll was Florida, who rose from 23 to 14 following a 6-0 start to the season. The team that took the biggest tumble was Illinois, who went from 14 in the AP to unranked following losses to Cincinnati and Kansas State last week.

Here is the complete AP college basketball poll on November 29th.

2021 college basketball rankings, Week 4

Ranking Team Last week Conference Points (1st Place)
1 Duke (7-0) 5 Atlantic Coast 1,513 (51)
2 Purdue (6-0) 3 Big Ten 1,442 (9)
3 Gonzaga (6-1) 1 West Coast 1,428 (1)
4 Baylor (7-0) 6 Big 12 1,324
5 UCLA (6-1) 2 Pacific 12 1,253
6 Villanova (4-2) 7 Big East 1,147
7 Texas (4-1) 8 Big 12 1,115
8 Kansas (5-1) 4 Big 12 1,027
9 Kentucky (5-1) 10 Southeastern 1,002
10 Arkansas (6-0) 13 Southeastern 960
11 Arizona (6-0) 17 Pacific 12 851
12 BYU (6-0) 18 West Coast 791
13 Tennessee (4-1) 15 Southeastern 730
14 Florida (6-0) 23 Southeastern 681
15 Houston (5-1) 12 American Athletic 631
16 Alabama (6-1) 10 Southeastern 456
17 Connecticut (6-1) 22 Big East 437
18 Memphis (5-1) 9 American Athletic 435
19 Iowa State (6-0) Big 12 403
20 USC (6-0) 24 Pacific 12 380
21 Auburn (5-1) 19 Southeastern 325
22 Michigan State (5-2) Big Ten 295
23 Wisconsin (5-1) Big Ten 224
24 Michigan (4-2) 20 Big Ten 177
25 Seton Hall (5-1) 21 Big East 151

