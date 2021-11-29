Duke tops AP college basketball poll following win over Gonzaga, Purdue new No. 2

We have a new No. 1 in college basketball and they reside in Durham, NC.

The Duke Blue Devils claimed the top spot in the AP poll on Monday following a thrilling 84-81 victory over Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Friday. That monumental win catapulted Coach K’s squad from five to one and they’ll try to flex that ranking when hitting the road to face Ohio State on Tuesday.

Gonzaga wasn’t punished too hard for the rare regular season loss as they fell back a few spots to No. 3. Right above them at No. 2 is red hot Purdue, who already own victories over North Carolina and Villanova this season.

The biggest riser in this week’s poll was Florida, who rose from 23 to 14 following a 6-0 start to the season. The team that took the biggest tumble was Illinois, who went from 14 in the AP to unranked following losses to Cincinnati and Kansas State last week.

Here is the complete AP college basketball poll on November 29th.