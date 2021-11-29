 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Robbie Ray, Mariners finalizing five-year, $115 million deal

The AL Cy Young winner is headed to Seattle on a nice payday.

Robbie Ray #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 30, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Free agent LHP Robbie Ray is finalizing a 5-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon. Ray, who won AL Cy Young in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, has an opt-out clause in his contract after the third year, per Passan. The Blue Jays signed free agent SP Kevin Gausman to a five-year deal in this range of money on Sunday evening. Toronto has plenty of depth in the rotation, but Seattle needed a big arm at the top of the rotation. Ray will provide that.

Ray is the second big arm to finalize a deal on Monday. The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a 3-year, $130 million deal earlier in the day. With Scherzer, Ray and Gausman off the market, there are few high-profile arms left out there. Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber have also inked deals. Clayton Kershaw has yet to sign as well as Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman.

Ray had a 6.7 WAR in 2021, striking out 248 batters over 193.1 IP while going 13-7 for the Blue Jays, who came close to clinching a Wild Card spot.

