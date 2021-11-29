Report: Robbie Ray, Mariners finalizing five-year, $115 million deal

Free agent LHP Robbie Ray is finalizing a 5-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon. Ray, who won AL Cy Young in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, has an opt-out clause in his contract after the third year, per Passan. The Blue Jays signed free agent SP Kevin Gausman to a five-year deal in this range of money on Sunday evening. Toronto has plenty of depth in the rotation, but Seattle needed a big arm at the top of the rotation. Ray will provide that.

Ray is the second big arm to finalize a deal on Monday. The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a 3-year, $130 million deal earlier in the day. With Scherzer, Ray and Gausman off the market, there are few high-profile arms left out there. Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber have also inked deals. Clayton Kershaw has yet to sign as well as Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman.

Ray had a 6.7 WAR in 2021, striking out 248 batters over 193.1 IP while going 13-7 for the Blue Jays, who came close to clinching a Wild Card spot.