Steelers LB T.J. Watt placed on COVID-19 list for Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been placed on the COVID-19 list as we head into Week 13, per the team. This does not bode well for his chances to play against the Ravens this Sunday in an important matchup for the floundering Steelers.

Vaccinated players need two negative tests, 24 hours apart, and we haven’t seen that happen very often in under seven days. If he is unvaccinated, he wouldn’t have a chance to be cleared, as they are sidelined a minimum of ten days.

The team is likely preparing to play without him. Watt has missed a couple games this season due to a groin injury and then a hip and knee injury, but facing Lamar Jackson is probably the worst time to lose Watt.

The Steelers are coming off a humiliating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and are behind the eight-ball going into yet another important AFC North matchup.