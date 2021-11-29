Report: Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer close to becoming Washington head coach

Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer is in talks to be the next head coach of the Washington Huskies according to Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times.

UW athletic director Jen Cohen arrived in Fresno, Calif., Monday to attempt to finalize a deal with DeBoer, multiple sources confirmed to The Times. A Milbank, S.D. native, DeBoer has gone 12-6 in two seasons as the head coach at Fresno State — including an impressive 9-3 run this fall. That record includes a stunning 40-37 upset of No. 14 UCLA on Sept. 18 and a narrow 31-24 loss at No. 11 Oregon on Sept. 4.

The Bulldogs scored plenty of points behind quarterback Jake Haener in a pass-friendly system this season, averaging 463.7 yards per game, but suffered with 22 total turnovers as a team that held them to a 9-3 mark overall, 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference. They were the only team to beat No. 19 San Diego State during the regular season.

Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake two weeks ago for both on-and-off field issues. DeBoer currently is in the middle of a five-year, $7 million contract that won’t be an obstacle for any Pac-12 program looking for his services.