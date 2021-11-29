 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dan Campbell: “It’s hard for me to say that D’Andre Swift will play Sunday” for Week 13

Lions could be without their starting running back in Week 13.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;D’Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball past Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns during the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift suffered a sprained shoulder on Thanksgiving day against the Chicago Bears. The extra time between then and their Week 13 game against the Vikings on Sunday is helpful, but head coach Dan Campbell says, “it’s hard for me to say that he’ll play Sunday vs. the Vikings,” per Ari Meirov.

Campbell says that Swift is “pretty sore” and that they’ll see how he progresses this week. If Swift can’t go, the capable Jamaal Williams would take over as lead back. Williams has shown that he can get the job done and that could also factor into Swift’s availability this week. The Lions are also winless, so there is absolutely no reason to push Swift to play in a meaningless game.

This is a situation to keep an eye on for fantasy football, as Williams becomes a good start in most leagues if Swift can’t go.

