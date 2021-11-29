Alvin Kamara limited in practice of Monday of Week 13

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was listed as a limited participant on Monday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The multi-time Pro Bowl running back has been out with a knee injury and returned to the practice field on Sunday.

Having Kamara back on the field is positive news for New Orleans, who has been without its star running back for the last three games. Kamara was last in action in Week 9, a 27-25 loss to the rival Atlanta Falcons where he took 13 carries for 50 yards and a score. The Saints initially turned to backup Mark Ingram to fill the gap but he’s been dealing with a knee injury of his home and was held out of last week’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers who have been chomping at the bit to insert Kamara back into their lineups should be cautious this week. It’s unknown if he’ll be near 100% if he does suit up on Thursday so keep tabs on his status on Tuesday.