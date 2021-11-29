Mark Ingram a full participant in practice on Monday of Week 13

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram was listed as a full participant in practice on Monday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran back has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills last week.

This is positive news for the Saints as it seems like they’ll have their running game back in full force for the prime time matchup. Both he and starting running back Alvin Kamara have been dealing with respective knee injuries, Kamara’s keeping him out for the last three games.

Ingram has been a solid hand since returning to the franchise via trade in late October. He found the end zone for a touchdown against the Titans in Week 10 before running for 88 yards the following week against the Eagles.

Fantasy football implications

The presence of Kamara back in the lineup devalues Ingram’s fantasy value for Thursday night. Still, he could be used in third down and goal line packages, so the allure of him scoring looms.