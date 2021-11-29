Ezekiel Elliott a full participant to open Week 13 practice after injury concerns

The Dallas Cowboys are playing on a short week this week as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. That means we have the first practice participation report on Monday, and the Cowboys have good news. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was a full participant in practice on Monday.

Elliott is dealing with a knee injury and there has been some debate as to what it could mean for him the rest of the season. Elliott told the media he’s been dealing with the injury for two months and it is something he’s simply managing.

Fantasy football implications

Elliott is not sitting yet, but it’s something to keep an eye on. If the Cowboys further secure their spot in the NFC East, we could start to see Elliott get some more rest. Tony Pollard is a strong alternative and could take on more work if the Cowboys want to rest Elliott.