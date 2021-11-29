Cedrick Wilson DNP with ankle injury on Monday for Week 13

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was listed on the injury report as “did not practice” on Monday due to an ankle injury. The Cowboys have heightened their COVID-19 protocols after head coach Mike McCarthy and others tested positive, so the injury reports will be estimations for the most part this week.

Wilson had a great game on Thanksgiving, as both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper were out. They will likely get both of those receivers back, as Lamb was a full participant and Cooper missed two games already due to COVID-19 and not being vaccinated. Cooper is still in protocol, but did visit with the medical staff at the Cowboys facility today.

Wilson, if he can play, will have trouble finding targets if Lamb, Cooper and Gallup are all good to go. He’s a useful player to have on your fantasy bench, especially the way the Cowboys receivers continue to miss time.