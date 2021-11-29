Report: Rangers make another big splash, agree with Corey Seager on massive contract

Free agent SS Corey Seager is in agreement on a massive 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported late Monday evening. Seager will be brought in to play shortstop and fellow free agent signing Marcus Semien will likely play second base. The Rangers have cornered the market on infielders so far this offseason.

The Rangers had reportedly been interested in bringing in SS Trevor Story on a deal. Instead, the Rangers made a big splash, stealing Seager away from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers should be fine, however, with Trea Turner able to shift back to shortstop after playing 2B with L.A. for parts of 2021.

This contract is a bit perplexing, but that’s what you have to do to lure a free agent like Seager away from the Dodgers. The former World Series MVP only played in 95 games this past season, but hit .306 with 16 HRs and 57 RBI with a 3.7 WAR. Seager will turn 28 early in the 2022 season and is signed through 2032, which is a pretty big commitment. Chances are this deal will look OK in the short term but will weigh Texas down later on.