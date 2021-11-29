Amari Cooper remains in COVID-19 protocol on Monday for Week 13 TNF

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper remained on the COVID-19 list for Monday. He already missed two games due to a positive COVID-19 test while being unvaccinated, but should be close to returning. The fact that he was able to go to the facility to meet with the medical staff is likely a good sign as well.

Amari Cooper visited Cowboys facility to check in with the team’s medical staff today but was not at practice and has not yet been activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, per pool report. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 29, 2021

If Cooper can play this Thursday night against the Saints, he will be joined by CeeDee Lamb, who missed Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Raiders due to a concussion. Lamb was extremely close to being cleared for that game and was estimated as a full go for Monday.

Getting Lamb and Cooper back will be much needed for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, especially against a very good Saints defense. Dallas is 4.5-point favorites for this matchup, which likely is factoring the return of of both Lamb and Cooper and now the likely return of Taysom Hill to the starting quarterback role for New Orleans.