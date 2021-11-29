Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro ruled out Monday vs. Nuggets

Miami Heat G Jimmy Butler and G Tyler Herro have been ruled out for Monday’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets. Butler is dealing with a tailbone injury while Herro has an illness unrelated to Covid-19. Butler was able to play 36 minutes in the Heat’s 107-104 win over the Chicago Bulls this weekend. Herro was unable to play in that game due to soreness.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Herro and Butler sidelined, the Heat will need to compensate for a lot of offense. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will likely be the two players to see the biggest increase in minutes. Each player played 31 minutes in Chicago off the bench. Vincent could end up starting in place of Butler. Caleb Martin could also see some run. All three players are sub-$4K on DraftKings and will be popular GPP salary-savers.