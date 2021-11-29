When is the next Manningcast? When will Peyton & Eli Manning appear on Monday Night Football

Apologies to fans of the ManningCast. It will not be airing during Week 12 Monday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Football Team. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will feature the usual ESPN crew of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, and Lisa Salters.

The ManningCast, featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning offering up insight, humor, and an all-around good time during Monday Night Football gets the week off. They will be back in Week 13 when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots.

The brothers signed up to provide an alternate MNF broadcast for ten weeks this season. The broadcast airs on ESPN2 and features a different guest each quarter. The brothers open each quarter with just the two of them talking football and sibling rivalry, but then we get a mix of characters joining the show. We’ve seen current and retired players, NFL and college head coaches, and random celebrities. Two of my favorite non-active player appearances this season were former head coach Bill Parcells last week, and golfer Phil Mickelson a couple weeks prior.

It would appear we will no longer see active players on the ManningCast. The ManningCast curse appears to be a real thing, with every active player who appears seeing their team lose the following week. The last two ManningCasts have not featured an active player, and I would bet good money it’s because of that.

Tonight we get the regular broadcast for Seahawks-Washington. It’s not a bad broadcast, but it’s no ManningCast. Let’s hope for some entertainment!