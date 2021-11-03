Cowboys are hopeful that Michael Gallup plays in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful wide receiver Michael Gallup can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, per Jon Machota. Gallup has not played since Week 1 due to a calf injury.

Fantasy football implications

Gallup has only played in one game this season, which was the regular season opener agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, the 6-foot-1 wideout had four receptions (seven targets) for 36 yards.

However, in his absence, the Cowboys has utilitzed tight end Dalton Schultz and featured wide receiver Cedrick Wilson more in the offense. Schultz is having a career-year with the Cowboys, recording 33 receptions (44 targets) for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

Outside of last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, you could easily plug in Schultz for at least five receptions a catch, which filled in the void left by Gallup.

As for Wilson, he had three receptions (three targets) for 84 yards and a touchdown (18.8 fantasy points) against the Vikings. If Gallup does return on Sunday, Wilson is more likely to be impacted than Schultz, who has a carved out a serious role in the Cowboys’ offense.