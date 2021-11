Full list of tee times for Round 1 of World Wide Technology Championship

The PGA Tour wraps up its month-long trip abroad with the World Wide Technology Championship at Riviera Maya starting on Thursday, November 4th.

A year ago, Viktor Hovland won the tournament with a final round 65 to finish at -20, one shot ahead of Aaron Wise. This year, Justin Thomas (+1100) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Hovland (+1600), Abraham Ancer (+1600), and Tony Finau (+2000).

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the first round on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Thursday. We don’t have a list of featured groups for Thursday and Friday as of yet, but we’d bet the 7:50 a.m. threesome of Justin Thomas, Joaquin Niemann, and Rickie Fowler would be amongst them.