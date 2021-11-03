Davante Adams not at practice Wednesday for Week 9

The Green Bay Packers were able to go into Arizona and defeat the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 without their star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list the Monday before their Thursday night game and was not at practice this Wednesday, per Matt Schneidman. This means he is likely still in the COVID-19 protocols.

It would seem that Adams will be cleared by Sunday, but there is of course no guarantee. The good news is that Allen Lazard, who was a COVID-19 close contact and missed last week, did return to practice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who wasn’t taken off of I.R. last week, was practicing as well.

In all likelihood, the Packers will be back to full strength at the wide receiver position, but they will be without their quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is out with COVID-19, and they lost their starting tight end, Robert Tonyan, for the season to a torn ACL. Jordan Love will take over at quarterback and veteran Mercedes Lewis will likely take over the offensive side of the tight end job.