D/ST rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 9 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

We will be halfway through the NFL season after this week and another week closer to the fantasy playoffs. Choosing the right D/ST is a big part of our road to the playoffs, so let’s take a look at some of the best options for Week 9.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye.

Streaming options

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold has been giving up plenty of fantasy points to opposing D/STs, but now Darnold might not be able to go with a concussion. If Darnold can’t go, P.J. Walker would get the start and that’s enough for me to go all in on the Patriots defense this week.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Mike White played admirably last week, but I’m still ready to target him with D/STs. He’s been a check down king in his two games and I expect the Colts can force him into more uncomfortable positions in Week 9.

D/ST rankings for Week 9

Rk Name Opp
1 Buffalo Bills @ JAC
2 New England Patriots @ CAR
3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs CHI
4 Miami Dolphins vs HOU
5 Indianapolis Colts vs NYJ
6 Los Angeles Rams vs TEN
7 Dallas Cowboys vs DEN
8 Chicago Bears @ PIT
9 Los Angeles Chargers @ PHI
10 Cleveland Browns @ CIN
11 Cincinnati Bengals vs CLE
12 Arizona Cardinals @ SF
13 New Orleans Saints vs ATL
14 Atlanta Falcons @ NO
15 Carolina Panthers vs NE
16 Minnesota Vikings @ BAL
17 Green Bay Packers @ KC
18 New York Giants vs LV
19 New York Jets @ IND
20 Denver Broncos @ DAL
21 Philadelphia Eagles vs LAC
22 San Francisco 49ers vs ARI
23 Tennessee Titans @ LAR
24 Houston Texans @ MIA
25 Las Vegas Raiders @ NYG
26 Jacksonville Jaguars vs BUF
27 Kansas City Chiefs vs GB
28 Baltimore Ravens vs MIN

