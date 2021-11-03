D/ST rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We will be halfway through the NFL season after this week and another week closer to the fantasy playoffs. Choosing the right D/ST is a big part of our road to the playoffs, so let’s take a look at some of the best options for Week 9.
Bye weeks
The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye.
Streaming options
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold has been giving up plenty of fantasy points to opposing D/STs, but now Darnold might not be able to go with a concussion. If Darnold can’t go, P.J. Walker would get the start and that’s enough for me to go all in on the Patriots defense this week.
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets
Mike White played admirably last week, but I’m still ready to target him with D/STs. He’s been a check down king in his two games and I expect the Colts can force him into more uncomfortable positions in Week 9.
D/ST rankings for Week 9
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|@ JAC
|2
|New England Patriots
|@ CAR
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs CHI
|4
|Miami Dolphins
|vs HOU
|5
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs NYJ
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs TEN
|7
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs DEN
|8
|Chicago Bears
|@ PIT
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ PHI
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|@ CIN
|11
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs CLE
|12
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ SF
|13
|New Orleans Saints
|vs ATL
|14
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ NO
|15
|Carolina Panthers
|vs NE
|16
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ BAL
|17
|Green Bay Packers
|@ KC
|18
|New York Giants
|vs LV
|19
|New York Jets
|@ IND
|20
|Denver Broncos
|@ DAL
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs LAC
|22
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs ARI
|23
|Tennessee Titans
|@ LAR
|24
|Houston Texans
|@ MIA
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@ NYG
|26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs BUF
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs GB
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs MIN