Tight end PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Happily for fantasy managers, Week 8 is over! The Ravens and Raiders each had a bye, which took two of fantasy football’s top tight ends out of commission. The position continues to be as volatile as ever with Week 8’s crew of top-12 tight ends including Dan Arnold, Pat Freiermuth, Bravin Jordan, Jesse James, Geoff Swaim, Tyler Conklin, Jordan Akins and Tyler Kroft. Yeah... it was one of those weeks. We’re all in this together, folks.

Injury news

Broncos tight end Noah Fant has tested positive for COVID-19. making his status in Week 9 uncertain. If he were to miss, WR Tim Patrick could see an extra chunk of targets.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan is officially out for the rest of season with a torn ACL suffered on Thursday Night Football against the Cardinals. The Packers didn’t make any moves ahead of the trade deadline and don’t have any other shining stars at the TE position, meaning we’ll probably see his share of targets distributed among other positions.

Rob Gronkowski made a return in Week 8 from fractured ribs and a punctured lung, but unfortunately promptly left the matchup after six offensive snaps due to back spasms. He gets a bye in Week 9, which will hopefully put him in position to return healthier in Week 10. Even in Gronk’s absence, Cameron Brate has yet to exceed 35 receiving yards in a single game.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. The most notable absences at the tight end position will be TJ Hockenson, Rob Gronkowski and Ricky Seals-Jones.

Week 9 TE Streamer

Tyler Conklin vs. BAL

With Irv Smith Jr. out of the lineup at tight end, teammate Tyler Conklin has found his way into fantasy relevance, including a finish as the TE8 in Week 9. Conklin has had at least 5 targets in four out of five of the Vikings’ last outings and he’s been actively running routes. Cousins should look to target Conklin in Week 9 as they face the Ravens, allowing a league-high 16.2 fantasy points and nearly a touchdown per game to the position.