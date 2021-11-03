Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 8 is in the past and it is time to live in the now, man. The now is Week 9 and fantasy football continues it’s dead-eyed path toward the playoffs. Tight ends remain painfully low scoring for the most part, as we’ve even lost our stalwart Travis Kelce of late. He’ll bounce back though and hopefully we’ll be able to pick the perfect tight end each week here on out.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. T.J. Hockenson, Gerald Everettm Rob Gronkowski, and Ricky Seals-Jones will all be lazying around the house this weekend.

Streaming options

Conklin has shown decent fantasy upside so far this season and this week he gets a Ravens defense that has been poor against tight ends. They’ve allowed the most non-PPR fantasy points to the position, while ranking 12th-best at stopping wide receivers this season.

Freiermuth moved ahead of Eric Ebron before their bye week and then with Ebron missing Week 8 due to injury, Freiermuth saw an even bigger bump in snaps. If Ebron is out again, Freiermuth is a must start, but even if Ebron returns, he has value.