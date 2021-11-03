 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 9 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.&nbsp; Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 is in the past and it is time to live in the now, man. The now is Week 9 and fantasy football continues it’s dead-eyed path toward the playoffs. Tight ends remain painfully low scoring for the most part, as we’ve even lost our stalwart Travis Kelce of late. He’ll bounce back though and hopefully we’ll be able to pick the perfect tight end each week here on out.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. T.J. Hockenson, Gerald Everettm Rob Gronkowski, and Ricky Seals-Jones will all be lazying around the house this weekend.

Streaming options

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

Conklin has shown decent fantasy upside so far this season and this week he gets a Ravens defense that has been poor against tight ends. They’ve allowed the most non-PPR fantasy points to the position, while ranking 12th-best at stopping wide receivers this season.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Freiermuth moved ahead of Eric Ebron before their bye week and then with Ebron missing Week 8 due to injury, Freiermuth saw an even bigger bump in snaps. If Ebron is out again, Freiermuth is a must start, but even if Ebron returns, he has value.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 9

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs GB
2 Mark Andrews BAL vs MIN
3 Darren Waller LV @ NYG
4 Mike Gesicki MIA vs HOU
5 Dallas Goedert PHI vs LAC
6 Kyle Pitts ATL @ NO
7 Noah Fant DEN @ DAL
8 Tyler Higbee LAR vs TEN
9 Dalton Schultz DAL vs DEN
10 Hunter Henry NE @ CAR
11 Zach Ertz ARI @ SF
12 Jared Cook LAC @ PHI
13 Tyler Conklin MIN @ BAL
14 Dan Arnold JAC vs BUF
15 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs CHI
16 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs NYJ
17 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs CLE
18 Evan Engram NYG vs LV
19 Cole Kmet CHI @ PIT
20 Jack Doyle IND vs NYJ
21 David Njoku CLE @ CIN
22 Jonnu Smith NE @ CAR
23 Austin Hooper CLE @ CIN
24 Anthony Firkser TEN @ LAR
25 Ross Dwelley SF vs ARI
26 Hayden Hurst ATL @ NO
27 Tommy Sweeney BUF @ JAC
28 Adam Trautman NO vs ATL
29 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ PHI
30 Blake Jarwin DAL vs DEN
31 Marcedes Lewis GB @ KC
32 Jordan Akins HOU @ MIA
33 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ BAL
34 Tommy Tremble CAR vs NE
35 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs LV
36 Brevin Jordan HOU @ MIA

