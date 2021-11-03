Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 8 is in the past and it is time to live in the now, man. The now is Week 9 and fantasy football continues it’s dead-eyed path toward the playoffs. Tight ends remain painfully low scoring for the most part, as we’ve even lost our stalwart Travis Kelce of late. He’ll bounce back though and hopefully we’ll be able to pick the perfect tight end each week here on out.
Bye weeks
The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. T.J. Hockenson, Gerald Everettm Rob Gronkowski, and Ricky Seals-Jones will all be lazying around the house this weekend.
Streaming options
Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens
Conklin has shown decent fantasy upside so far this season and this week he gets a Ravens defense that has been poor against tight ends. They’ve allowed the most non-PPR fantasy points to the position, while ranking 12th-best at stopping wide receivers this season.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
Freiermuth moved ahead of Eric Ebron before their bye week and then with Ebron missing Week 8 due to injury, Freiermuth saw an even bigger bump in snaps. If Ebron is out again, Freiermuth is a must start, but even if Ebron returns, he has value.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 9
Rk
Name
Team
Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs GB
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs MIN
|3
|Darren Waller
|LV
|@ NYG
|4
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs HOU
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs LAC
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ NO
|7
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|@ DAL
|8
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs TEN
|9
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs DEN
|10
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|@ CAR
|11
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|@ SF
|12
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ PHI
|13
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ BAL
|14
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|vs BUF
|15
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs CHI
|16
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs NYJ
|17
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|vs CLE
|18
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs LV
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ PIT
|20
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs NYJ
|21
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ CIN
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|@ CAR
|23
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ CIN
|24
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|@ LAR
|25
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|vs ARI
|26
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ NO
|27
|Tommy Sweeney
|BUF
|@ JAC
|28
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|vs ATL
|29
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ PHI
|30
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|vs DEN
|31
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|@ KC
|32
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|@ MIA
|33
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|@ BAL
|34
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs NE
|35
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs LV
|36
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|@ MIA