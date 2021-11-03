Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

If we learned anything in Week 8, it’s almost certainly that AJ Brown is no longer sick with food poisoning. He had a slow start to the season, clocking his first top-24 performance of the year in Week 6 against the Bills. He’s scored 27 and 31.5 PPR points respectively in his last two weeks and will continue on a tear into Week 9.

Also elite? Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who all clocked top-12 weeks. The biggest surprise at the wideout position in Week 8 was almost certainly Colts WR Michael Pittman who ranked as the overall WR2 with his line for 10/86/2. He’s scored a touchdown in three of his last four games and has just two games in 2021 with fewer than 59 receiving yards. Not too shabby.

Now that we’ve highlighted the good, it’s time to get into some of the bad before prepping you with a couple of Week 9 streamers to carry you through to Week 10.

Injury news

Davante Adams was out in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football due to testing positive for COVID-19. He remains on the list for now and his status is uncertain for Sunday.

Jets WR Corey Davis could potentially return from his hip injury in Week 9. He’s on a short week as they play the Colts on Thursday Night Football, but he hasn’t yet been ruled out.

The Giants injury problems continue. Kenny Golladay missed Week 9 with a knee injury, while both Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (hand) both left Monday Night Football early with injuries.

Antonio Brown continues to manage an ankle injury with a well-timed bye week. Though he was recently spotted bicycling — though unfortunately, he was sporting a walking boot while doing so.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. That means plenty of big-time names will be out of the mix this week for fantasy managers, including DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Terry McLaurin.

Streaming options

Brandin Cooks vs. MIA

Brandon Cooks started the 2021 season hot but got a bit colder with rookie QB Davis Mills under center. The Texans have indicated that Tyrod Taylor could be a go in Week 9, which should lay much of the concern surrounding Cooks’ upside to rest. Cooks has finished five of his eight games this season scoring 18 or more points in PPR scoring formats, including three top-12 WR performances for fantasy. The Dolphins have allowed four 100-receiving yard performances and nine touchdowns to opposing wideouts since Week 5 alone — a perfect opportunity for a big day.

Van Jefferson vs. TEN

This is a pure desperation play, but as far as desperation plays go, you could do worse. This second-year wideout has shown some promise, averaging 10.2 PPR points per game and clocking one top-12 performance in Week 4. The Rams just released Desean Jackson at his request, and their Week 9 opponent, the Titans, are allowing a league-high 39 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. The opportunity is there for Jefferson to have a big day, even as the third receiving option, on the third-highest scoring offense in an ideal matchup.