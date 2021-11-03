 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 9 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
NFL Price Check: Can Houston’s Brandin Cooks be the top receiver of Week 9?

If we learned anything in Week 8, it’s almost certainly that AJ Brown is no longer sick with food poisoning. He had a slow start to the season, clocking his first top-24 performance of the year in Week 6 against the Bills. He’s scored 27 and 31.5 PPR points respectively in his last two weeks and will continue on a tear into Week 9.

Also elite? Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who all clocked top-12 weeks. The biggest surprise at the wideout position in Week 8 was almost certainly Colts WR Michael Pittman who ranked as the overall WR2 with his line for 10/86/2. He’s scored a touchdown in three of his last four games and has just two games in 2021 with fewer than 59 receiving yards. Not too shabby.

Now that we’ve highlighted the good, it’s time to get into some of the bad before prepping you with a couple of Week 9 streamers to carry you through to Week 10.

Injury news

Davante Adams was out in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football due to testing positive for COVID-19. He remains on the list for now and his status is uncertain for Sunday.

Jets WR Corey Davis could potentially return from his hip injury in Week 9. He’s on a short week as they play the Colts on Thursday Night Football, but he hasn’t yet been ruled out.

The Giants injury problems continue. Kenny Golladay missed Week 9 with a knee injury, while both Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (hand) both left Monday Night Football early with injuries.

Antonio Brown continues to manage an ankle injury with a well-timed bye week. Though he was recently spotted bicycling — though unfortunately, he was sporting a walking boot while doing so.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. That means plenty of big-time names will be out of the mix this week for fantasy managers, including DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Terry McLaurin.

Streaming options

Brandin Cooks vs. MIA

Brandon Cooks started the 2021 season hot but got a bit colder with rookie QB Davis Mills under center. The Texans have indicated that Tyrod Taylor could be a go in Week 9, which should lay much of the concern surrounding Cooks’ upside to rest. Cooks has finished five of his eight games this season scoring 18 or more points in PPR scoring formats, including three top-12 WR performances for fantasy. The Dolphins have allowed four 100-receiving yard performances and nine touchdowns to opposing wideouts since Week 5 alone — a perfect opportunity for a big day.

Van Jefferson vs. TEN

This is a pure desperation play, but as far as desperation plays go, you could do worse. This second-year wideout has shown some promise, averaging 10.2 PPR points per game and clocking one top-12 performance in Week 4. The Rams just released Desean Jackson at his request, and their Week 9 opponent, the Titans, are allowing a league-high 39 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. The opportunity is there for Jefferson to have a big day, even as the third receiving option, on the third-highest scoring offense in an ideal matchup.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 9

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ KC
2 Cooper Kupp LAR vs TEN
3 Deebo Samuel SF vs ARI
4 Tyreek Hill KC vs GB
5 Stefon Diggs BUF @ JAC
6 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs NYJ
7 A.J. Brown TEN @ LAR
8 Mike Williams LAC @ PHI
9 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs CLE
10 Justin Jefferson MIN @ BAL
11 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ SF
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs DEN
13 D.J. Moore CAR vs NE
14 Diontae Johnson PIT vs CHI
15 Keenan Allen LAC @ PHI
16 Adam Thielen MIN @ BAL
17 Marquise Brown BAL vs MIN
18 Robert Woods LAR vs TEN
19 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NO
20 Courtland Sutton DEN @ DAL
21 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ DAL
22 Tee Higgins CIN vs CLE
23 Chase Claypool PIT vs CHI
24 Amari Cooper DAL vs DEN
25 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ JAC
26 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs BUF
27 Brandin Cooks HOU @ MIA
28 DeVonta Smith PHI vs LAC
29 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs HOU
30 Sterling Shepard NYG vs LV
31 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs BUF
33 Christian Kirk ARI @ SF
34 Jakobi Meyers NE @ CAR
35 Cole Beasley BUF @ JAC
36 Kadarius Toney NYG vs LV
37 Tyler Boyd CIN vs CLE
38 Marquez Callaway NO vs ATL
39 Jarvis Landry CLE @ CIN
40 Darnell Mooney CHI @ PIT
41 Hunter Renfrow LV @ NYG
42 Allen Lazard GB @ KC
43 A.J. Green ARI @ SF
44 Robby Anderson CAR vs NE
45 Russell Gage ATL @ NO
46 Van Jefferson LAR vs TEN
47 Mecole Hardman KC vs GB
48 Allen Robinson II CHI @ PIT
49 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ CIN
50 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ IND
51 Rondale Moore ARI @ SF
52 Tim Patrick DEN @ DAL
53 K.J. Osborn MIN @ BAL
54 DeVante Parker MIA vs HOU
55 Randall Cobb GB @ KC
56 Nelson Agholor NE @ CAR
57 Quez Watkins PHI vs LAC
58 Equanimeous St. Brown GB @ KC
59 Darius Slayton NYG vs LV
60 Jalen Reagor PHI vs LAC
61 Zach Pascal IND vs NYJ
62 Elijah Moore NYJ @ IND
63 Kendrick Bourne NE @ CAR
64 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs ARI
65 Jamal Agnew JAC vs BUF
66 Nico Collins HOU @ MIA
67 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs ATL
68 Byron Pringle KC vs GB
69 Demarcus Robinson KC vs GB
70 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs DEN
71 Gabriel Davis BUF @ JAC
72 Dante Pettis NYG vs LV
73 Josh Reynolds TEN @ LAR
74 Rashard Higgins CLE @ CIN
75 Jalen Guyton LAC @ PHI
76 Kenny Stills NO vs ATL
77 Amari Rodgers GB @ KC
78 Mack Hollins MIA vs HOU
79 James Washington PIT vs CHI
80 Danny Amendola HOU @ MIA
81 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ LAR
82 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ IND
83 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ NO
84 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ CIN
85 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs CHI
86 John Ross NYG vs LV
87 Chris Moore HOU @ MIA
88 Chris Conley HOU @ MIA
89 Demetric Felton CLE @ CIN
90 N'Keal Harry NE @ CAR
91 Denzel Mims NYJ @ IND
92 Deonte Harris NO vs ATL
93 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ NO
94 Albert Wilson MIA vs HOU
95 Josh Gordon KC vs GB
96 Chester Rogers TEN @ LAR
97 Michael Gallup DAL vs DEN
98 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs ARI
99 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ PIT
100 Joshua Palmer LAC @ PHI
101 Marcus Johnson TEN @ LAR
102 Ashton Dulin IND vs NYJ
103 Rashod Bateman BAL vs MIN

