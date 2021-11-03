Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Hopefully you are still within striking distance of the fantasy playoffs. With the extra week, some epic comebacks start this week. Let’s do this!

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin are all big losses for some of your fantasy teams this week.

Best Week 9 WR streamers

The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley, which means that Gage should slide into the No. 1 spot. That doesn’t mean all that much, as Gage isn’t a great talent, but this is a better matchup than it appears to be. The Saints are best against the run, while they’ve allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Parker played well in his return from injury last week and now gets a good matchup against the Texans. Houston has given up the fourth-most yards per target and the sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Parker is set up for a strong day.