Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Hopefully you are still within striking distance of the fantasy playoffs. With the extra week, some epic comebacks start this week. Let’s do this!
Bye weeks
The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin are all big losses for some of your fantasy teams this week.
Best Week 9 WR streamers
Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley, which means that Gage should slide into the No. 1 spot. That doesn’t mean all that much, as Gage isn’t a great talent, but this is a better matchup than it appears to be. The Saints are best against the run, while they’ve allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans
Parker played well in his return from injury last week and now gets a good matchup against the Texans. Houston has given up the fourth-most yards per target and the sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Parker is set up for a strong day.
WR Standard Rankings Week 9
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ KC
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs TEN
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs GB
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs ARI
|5
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ LAR
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ JAC
|7
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ PHI
|8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs NYJ
|9
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs CLE
|10
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ NO
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ BAL
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs DEN
|13
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs NE
|14
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs MIN
|15
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ SF
|16
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ BAL
|17
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|@ DAL
|18
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs CHI
|19
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs CHI
|20
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs TEN
|21
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|@ DAL
|22
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ PHI
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs CLE
|24
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs DEN
|25
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs BUF
|26
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ JAC
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs HOU
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs LAC
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ MIA
|30
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ SF
|31
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs BUF
|32
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ CAR
|33
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs LV
|34
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs LV
|35
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs ATL
|36
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ JAC
|37
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ KC
|38
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ CIN
|39
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ PIT
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs CLE
|41
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs GB
|42
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ SF
|43
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ NYG
|44
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs NE
|45
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs TEN
|46
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ PIT
|47
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ CIN
|48
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ NO
|49
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ BAL
|50
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ SF
|51
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ CAR
|52
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|@ DAL
|53
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs HOU
|54
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs LV
|55
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs LAC
|56
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ IND
|57
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|@ KC
|58
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs LAC
|59
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ KC
|60
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs NYJ
|61
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ IND
|62
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs ARI
|63
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ CAR
|64
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|vs BUF
|65
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs ATL
|66
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|@ MIA
|67
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs GB
|68
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ JAC
|69
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs GB
|70
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs DEN
|71
|Dante Pettis
|NYG
|vs LV
|72
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ CIN
|73
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ PHI
|74
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|@ LAR
|75
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|@ MIA
|76
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|vs ATL
|77
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ KC
|78
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs GB
|79
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs CHI
|80
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ LAR
|81
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ NO
|82
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ IND
|83
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|@ MIA
|84
|John Ross
|NYG
|vs LV
|85
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ CIN
|86
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs HOU
|87
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|@ CAR
|88
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ MIA
|89
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ CIN
|90
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs CHI
|91
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|@ IND
|92
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ NO
|93
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs ATL
|94
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs HOU
|95
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs DEN
|96
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ LAR
|97
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ PHI
|98
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ PIT
|99
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs ARI
|100
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|@ LAR
|101
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs MIN
|102
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs NYJ