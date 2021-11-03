 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 9 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Hopefully you are still within striking distance of the fantasy playoffs. With the extra week, some epic comebacks start this week. Let’s do this!

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Terry McLaurin are all big losses for some of your fantasy teams this week.

Best Week 9 WR streamers

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley, which means that Gage should slide into the No. 1 spot. That doesn’t mean all that much, as Gage isn’t a great talent, but this is a better matchup than it appears to be. The Saints are best against the run, while they’ve allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Parker played well in his return from injury last week and now gets a good matchup against the Texans. Houston has given up the fourth-most yards per target and the sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Parker is set up for a strong day.

WR Standard Rankings Week 9

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ KC
2 Cooper Kupp LAR vs TEN
3 Tyreek Hill KC vs GB
4 Deebo Samuel SF vs ARI
5 A.J. Brown TEN @ LAR
6 Stefon Diggs BUF @ JAC
7 Mike Williams LAC @ PHI
8 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs NYJ
9 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs CLE
10 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NO
11 Justin Jefferson MIN @ BAL
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs DEN
13 D.J. Moore CAR vs NE
14 Marquise Brown BAL vs MIN
15 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ SF
16 Adam Thielen MIN @ BAL
17 Courtland Sutton DEN @ DAL
18 Diontae Johnson PIT vs CHI
19 Chase Claypool PIT vs CHI
20 Robert Woods LAR vs TEN
21 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ DAL
22 Keenan Allen LAC @ PHI
23 Tee Higgins CIN vs CLE
24 Amari Cooper DAL vs DEN
25 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs BUF
26 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ JAC
27 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs HOU
28 DeVonta Smith PHI vs LAC
29 Brandin Cooks HOU @ MIA
30 Christian Kirk ARI @ SF
31 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs BUF
32 Jakobi Meyers NE @ CAR
33 Sterling Shepard NYG vs LV
34 Kadarius Toney NYG vs LV
35 Marquez Callaway NO vs ATL
36 Cole Beasley BUF @ JAC
37 Allen Lazard GB @ KC
38 Jarvis Landry CLE @ CIN
39 Darnell Mooney CHI @ PIT
40 Tyler Boyd CIN vs CLE
41 Mecole Hardman KC vs GB
42 A.J. Green ARI @ SF
43 Hunter Renfrow LV @ NYG
44 Robby Anderson CAR vs NE
45 Van Jefferson LAR vs TEN
46 Allen Robinson II CHI @ PIT
47 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ CIN
48 Russell Gage ATL @ NO
49 K.J. Osborn MIN @ BAL
50 Rondale Moore ARI @ SF
51 Nelson Agholor NE @ CAR
52 Tim Patrick DEN @ DAL
53 DeVante Parker MIA vs HOU
54 Darius Slayton NYG vs LV
55 Quez Watkins PHI vs LAC
56 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ IND
57 Equanimeous St. Brown GB @ KC
58 Jalen Reagor PHI vs LAC
59 Randall Cobb GB @ KC
60 Zach Pascal IND vs NYJ
61 Elijah Moore NYJ @ IND
62 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs ARI
63 Kendrick Bourne NE @ CAR
64 Jamal Agnew JAC vs BUF
65 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs ATL
66 Nico Collins HOU @ MIA
67 Byron Pringle KC vs GB
68 Gabriel Davis BUF @ JAC
69 Demarcus Robinson KC vs GB
70 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs DEN
71 Dante Pettis NYG vs LV
72 Rashard Higgins CLE @ CIN
73 Jalen Guyton LAC @ PHI
74 Josh Reynolds TEN @ LAR
75 Chris Moore HOU @ MIA
76 Kenny Stills NO vs ATL
77 Amari Rodgers GB @ KC
78 Josh Gordon KC vs GB
79 James Washington PIT vs CHI
80 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ LAR
81 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ NO
82 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ IND
83 Danny Amendola HOU @ MIA
84 John Ross NYG vs LV
85 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ CIN
86 Mack Hollins MIA vs HOU
87 N'Keal Harry NE @ CAR
88 Chris Conley HOU @ MIA
89 Demetric Felton CLE @ CIN
90 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs CHI
91 Denzel Mims NYJ @ IND
92 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ NO
93 Deonte Harris NO vs ATL
94 Albert Wilson MIA vs HOU
95 Michael Gallup DAL vs DEN
96 Chester Rogers TEN @ LAR
97 Joshua Palmer LAC @ PHI
98 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ PIT
99 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs ARI
100 Marcus Johnson TEN @ LAR
101 Rashod Bateman BAL vs MIN
102 Ashton Dulin IND vs NYJ

More From DraftKings Nation