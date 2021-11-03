Running back PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Fantasy football managers are morning this week, as workhorse RB Derrick Henry has officially been placed on the injured reserve list, done for the remainder of the fantasy season. Henry suffered a broken foot Sunday, and somehow still managed to return to the game — talk about King Henry!

Henry was one of the last men standing that we took in the first or second rounds of fantasy drafts as other studs have been managing injury as well, so we’ll need to do some work in Week 9 if we hope to bounce back.

Injury news

As noted above, Derrick Henry is done for the season. The Titans signed veteran RB Adrian Peterson, who will likely take on the bulk of the carries with Jeremy McNichols taking over work on passing downs. It was somewhat surprising to see that they didn’t make a move ahead of the trade deadline, so keep your eyes peeled for how this backfield shakes out.

Saquon Barkley has yet to make his return to game action after spraining his ankle in Week 5 against the Cowboys. We don’t have any update yet on his potential to play in Week 9 after the Giants played the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Christian McCaffrey continues to rehab a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of fantasy lineups since suffering the injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. HC Matt Rhule has noted that he’s a 50-50 shot to play in Week 9, so even if absent, fantasy managers should see him return soon.

RBs David Montgomery (knee) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) are both eligible to return from injured reserve at any point, though they have yet to do

The 49ers have activated the practice window for RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from injured reserve, which could cut into the workload for rookie Elijah Mitchell.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Fantasy managers will be missing out on D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams Leonard Fournette, Alex Collins and Antonio Gibson.

Week 9 streamer

Khalil Herbert vs. PIT

He’s finished as an RB1 in two of his three games in the starting role and will look to continue that success in primetime against the Steelers. Though they’re allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, they’re allowing 6.4 yards per rush attempt, which ranks middle of the pack among NFL defenses. Herbert will see a high enough touch volume to make the fantasy play worth it in Week 9, especially if Damien Williams is limited or out in this primetime matchup after suffering an injury in Week 8.