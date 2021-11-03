 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 9 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The 49ers defeated the Bears 33-22. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers are morning this week, as workhorse RB Derrick Henry has officially been placed on the injured reserve list, done for the remainder of the fantasy season. Henry suffered a broken foot Sunday, and somehow still managed to return to the game — talk about King Henry!

Henry was one of the last men standing that we took in the first or second rounds of fantasy drafts as other studs have been managing injury as well, so we’ll need to do some work in Week 9 if we hope to bounce back.

Injury news

As noted above, Derrick Henry is done for the season. The Titans signed veteran RB Adrian Peterson, who will likely take on the bulk of the carries with Jeremy McNichols taking over work on passing downs. It was somewhat surprising to see that they didn’t make a move ahead of the trade deadline, so keep your eyes peeled for how this backfield shakes out.

Saquon Barkley has yet to make his return to game action after spraining his ankle in Week 5 against the Cowboys. We don’t have any update yet on his potential to play in Week 9 after the Giants played the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Christian McCaffrey continues to rehab a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of fantasy lineups since suffering the injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. HC Matt Rhule has noted that he’s a 50-50 shot to play in Week 9, so even if absent, fantasy managers should see him return soon.

RBs David Montgomery (knee) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) are both eligible to return from injured reserve at any point, though they have yet to do

The 49ers have activated the practice window for RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from injured reserve, which could cut into the workload for rookie Elijah Mitchell.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Fantasy managers will be missing out on D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams Leonard Fournette, Alex Collins and Antonio Gibson.

Week 9 streamer

Khalil Herbert vs. PIT

He’s finished as an RB1 in two of his three games in the starting role and will look to continue that success in primetime against the Steelers. Though they’re allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, they’re allowing 6.4 yards per rush attempt, which ranks middle of the pack among NFL defenses. Herbert will see a high enough touch volume to make the fantasy play worth it in Week 9, especially if Damien Williams is limited or out in this primetime matchup after suffering an injury in Week 8.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 9

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs NYJ
2 Alvin Kamara NO vs ATL
3 Austin Ekeler LAC @ PHI
4 Dalvin Cook MIN @ BAL
5 Aaron Jones GB @ KC
6 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs TEN
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs DEN
8 Najee Harris PIT vs CHI
9 Joe Mixon CIN vs CLE
10 Nick Chubb CLE @ CIN
11 Damien Harris NE @ CAR
12 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NO
13 Elijah Mitchell SF vs ARI
14 Saquon Barkley NYG vs LV
15 James Robinson JAC vs BUF
16 Josh Jacobs LV @ NYG
17 Devontae Booker NYG vs LV
18 Chase Edmonds ARI @ SF
19 Michael Carter NYJ @ IND
20 Khalil Herbert CHI @ PIT
21 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NE
22 Darrel Williams KC vs GB
23 James Conner ARI @ SF
24 Zack Moss BUF @ JAC
25 Javonte Williams DEN @ DAL
26 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ DAL
27 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ LAR
28 Boston Scott PHI vs LAC
29 Myles Gaskin MIA vs HOU
30 Carlos Hyde JAC vs BUF
31 Devin Singletary BUF @ JAC
32 Tony Pollard DAL vs DEN
33 David Johnson HOU @ MIA
34 AJ Dillon GB @ KC
35 Mike Davis ATL @ NO
36 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ CIN
37 Kenyan Drake LV @ NYG
38 Ty Johnson NYJ @ IND
39 Samaje Perine CIN vs CLE
40 Nyheim Hines IND vs NYJ
41 Brandon Bolden NE @ CAR
42 Sony Michel LAR vs TEN
43 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs LAC
44 Latavius Murray BAL vs MIN
45 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ MIA
46 Mark Ingram II NO vs ATL
47 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs HOU
48 Damien Williams CHI @ PIT
49 JaMycal Hasty SF vs ARI
50 Alexander Mattison MIN @ BAL
51 Jerick McKinnon KC vs GB
52 Royce Freeman CAR vs NE
53 Marlon Mack IND vs NYJ
54 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs ARI
55 Justin Jackson LAC @ PHI
56 Devonta Freeman BAL vs MIN
57 Jordan Howard PHI vs LAC
58 Adrian Peterson TEN @ LAR
59 Demetric Felton CLE @ CIN
60 Ty Montgomery NO vs ATL
61 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs LV
62 Rex Burkhead HOU @ MIA
63 Trey Sermon SF vs ARI
64 Kalen Ballage PIT vs CHI
65 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs CHI
66 La'Mical Perine NYJ @ IND
67 Ryan Nall CHI @ PIT
68 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ CAR
69 John Kelly CLE @ CIN
70 C.J. Ham MIN @ BAL
71 Keith Smith ATL @ NO
72 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs BUF
73 Johnny Stanton CLE @ CIN
74 Gary Brightwell NYG vs LV
75 Alex Armah Jr. NO vs ATL
76 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs NE
77 Reggie Gilliam BUF @ JAC
78 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs CHI
79 Scottie Phillips HOU @ MIA
80 Larry Rountree III LAC @ PHI
81 Jakob Johnson NE @ CAR
82 Jonathan Ward ARI @ SF
83 Mike Boone DEN @ DAL
84 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ NO
85 Trayveon Williams CIN vs CLE
86 Artavis Pierce CHI @ PIT
87 Patrick Laird MIA vs HOU
88 Buddy Howell LAR vs TEN
89 Gabe Nabers LAC @ PHI
90 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs BUF
91 Trenton Cannon SF vs ARI
92 Derrick Gore KC vs GB
93 Cullen Gillaspia NYG vs LV
94 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs MIN
95 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs MIN

More From DraftKings Nation