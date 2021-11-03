Running back PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Fantasy football managers are morning this week, as workhorse RB Derrick Henry has officially been placed on the injured reserve list, done for the remainder of the fantasy season. Henry suffered a broken foot Sunday, and somehow still managed to return to the game — talk about King Henry!
Henry was one of the last men standing that we took in the first or second rounds of fantasy drafts as other studs have been managing injury as well, so we’ll need to do some work in Week 9 if we hope to bounce back.
Injury news
As noted above, Derrick Henry is done for the season. The Titans signed veteran RB Adrian Peterson, who will likely take on the bulk of the carries with Jeremy McNichols taking over work on passing downs. It was somewhat surprising to see that they didn’t make a move ahead of the trade deadline, so keep your eyes peeled for how this backfield shakes out.
Saquon Barkley has yet to make his return to game action after spraining his ankle in Week 5 against the Cowboys. We don’t have any update yet on his potential to play in Week 9 after the Giants played the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Christian McCaffrey continues to rehab a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of fantasy lineups since suffering the injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. HC Matt Rhule has noted that he’s a 50-50 shot to play in Week 9, so even if absent, fantasy managers should see him return soon.
RBs David Montgomery (knee) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) are both eligible to return from injured reserve at any point, though they have yet to do
The 49ers have activated the practice window for RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from injured reserve, which could cut into the workload for rookie Elijah Mitchell.
Bye weeks
The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Fantasy managers will be missing out on D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams Leonard Fournette, Alex Collins and Antonio Gibson.
Week 9 streamer
Khalil Herbert vs. PIT
He’s finished as an RB1 in two of his three games in the starting role and will look to continue that success in primetime against the Steelers. Though they’re allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, they’re allowing 6.4 yards per rush attempt, which ranks middle of the pack among NFL defenses. Herbert will see a high enough touch volume to make the fantasy play worth it in Week 9, especially if Damien Williams is limited or out in this primetime matchup after suffering an injury in Week 8.
Running back PPR rankings for Week 9
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs NYJ
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs ATL
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ PHI
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|@ BAL
|5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ KC
|6
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs TEN
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs DEN
|8
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs CHI
|9
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs CLE
|10
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|@ CIN
|11
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ CAR
|12
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ NO
|13
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs ARI
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs LV
|15
|James Robinson
|JAC
|vs BUF
|16
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|@ NYG
|17
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs LV
|18
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ SF
|19
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ IND
|20
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ PIT
|21
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs NE
|22
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs GB
|23
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ SF
|24
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|@ JAC
|25
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ DAL
|26
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ DAL
|27
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|@ LAR
|28
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs LAC
|29
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs HOU
|30
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|vs BUF
|31
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|@ JAC
|32
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|vs DEN
|33
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ MIA
|34
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ KC
|35
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ NO
|36
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|@ CIN
|37
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|@ NYG
|38
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ IND
|39
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs CLE
|40
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|vs NYJ
|41
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ CAR
|42
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs TEN
|43
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs LAC
|44
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs MIN
|45
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|@ MIA
|46
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|vs ATL
|47
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs HOU
|48
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ PIT
|49
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|vs ARI
|50
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ BAL
|51
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|vs GB
|52
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|vs NE
|53
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|vs NYJ
|54
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs ARI
|55
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ PHI
|56
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs MIN
|57
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs LAC
|58
|Adrian Peterson
|TEN
|@ LAR
|59
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ CIN
|60
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|vs ATL
|61
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs LV
|62
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|@ MIA
|63
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|vs ARI
|64
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs CHI
|65
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs CHI
|66
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|@ IND
|67
|Ryan Nall
|CHI
|@ PIT
|68
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ CAR
|69
|John Kelly
|CLE
|@ CIN
|70
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ BAL
|71
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|@ NO
|72
|Devine Ozigbo
|JAC
|vs BUF
|73
|Johnny Stanton
|CLE
|@ CIN
|74
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|vs LV
|75
|Alex Armah Jr.
|NO
|vs ATL
|76
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|vs NE
|77
|Reggie Gilliam
|BUF
|@ JAC
|78
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|vs CHI
|79
|Scottie Phillips
|HOU
|@ MIA
|80
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ PHI
|81
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|@ CAR
|82
|Jonathan Ward
|ARI
|@ SF
|83
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|@ DAL
|84
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|@ NO
|85
|Trayveon Williams
|CIN
|vs CLE
|86
|Artavis Pierce
|CHI
|@ PIT
|87
|Patrick Laird
|MIA
|vs HOU
|88
|Buddy Howell
|LAR
|vs TEN
|89
|Gabe Nabers
|LAC
|@ PHI
|90
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs BUF
|91
|Trenton Cannon
|SF
|vs ARI
|92
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|vs GB
|93
|Cullen Gillaspia
|NYG
|vs LV
|94
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|vs MIN
|95
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|vs MIN