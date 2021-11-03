Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 is here and that means we’ve made it past the midway point of the fantasy football season. If you, like me, just lost Derrick Henry, it’s time to worry. He likely carried your team to some wins and put them in a good position, but now we’ve got to grind out the rest of the season. Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson probably aren’t the answer, but they are better than sitting on your hands and hoping for the best.
Bye weeks
The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. D’Andre Swift, Alex Collins, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic aren’t going to be able to help us out this week.
Streaming options
Myles Gaskin, Dolphins vs. Houston Texans
The Texans have allowed the most yards per carry to running backs this season, as well as the most yards rushing. Gaskin still hasn’t been able to win the bulk of the work at running back, but with Malcolm Brown out, he will see enough work to be a viable fantasy play, especially in such a good matchup.
Boston Scott, Eagles vs. Chargers
The Chargers have allowed the second most yards per carry to running backs and the fifth-most fantasy points. Scott led the way with Miles Sanders out last week and should do the same again this week.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 9
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs NYJ
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|@ BAL
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|vs ATL
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ PHI
|5
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs TEN
|6
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ KC
|7
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|@ CIN
|8
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ CAR
|9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs DEN
|10
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs CHI
|11
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|vs CLE
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|@ NYG
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs LV
|14
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ NO
|15
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs ARI
|16
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs LV
|17
|James Robinson
|JAC
|vs BUF
|18
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ IND
|19
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ SF
|20
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ PIT
|21
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|@ JAC
|22
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ SF
|23
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs NE
|24
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|@ DAL
|25
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs GB
|26
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|@ DAL
|27
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|@ LAR
|28
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs LAC
|29
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs HOU
|30
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ KC
|31
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|vs BUF
|32
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|vs DEN
|33
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|@ JAC
|34
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|@ CIN
|35
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ MIA
|36
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ NO
|37
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ IND
|38
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|@ NYG
|39
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs TEN
|40
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ CAR
|41
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|@ MIA
|42
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|vs CLE
|43
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs MIN
|44
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|vs ATL
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs LAC
|46
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|vs HOU
|47
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|vs NYJ
|48
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ PIT
|49
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ BAL
|50
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|vs ARI
|51
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|vs NYJ
|52
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|vs NE
|53
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|vs GB
|54
|Adrian Peterson
|TEN
|@ LAR
|55
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ PHI
|56
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs LAC
|57
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs ARI
|58
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs LV
|59
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|vs ARI
|60
|Ryan Nall
|CHI
|@ PIT
|61
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs CHI
|62
|John Kelly
|CLE
|@ CIN
|63
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ CIN
|64
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|@ MIA
|65
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs CHI
|66
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|vs ATL
|67
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ CAR
|68
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|@ IND
|69
|Johnny Stanton
|CLE
|@ CIN
|70
|Devine Ozigbo
|JAC
|vs BUF
|71
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|vs LV
|72
|Scottie Phillips
|HOU
|@ MIA
|73
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|vs NE
|74
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ BAL
|75
|Reggie Gilliam
|BUF
|@ JAC
|76
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ PHI
|77
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|@ CAR
|78
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|@ NO
|79
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|vs CHI
|80
|Alex Armah Jr.
|NO
|vs ATL
|81
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|@ NO
|82
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|@ DAL
|83
|Buddy Howell
|LAR
|vs TEN
|84
|Patrick Laird
|MIA
|vs HOU
|85
|Jonathan Ward
|ARI
|@ SF
|86
|Trayveon Williams
|CIN
|vs CLE
|87
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|vs GB
|88
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|vs MIN
|89
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs MIN
|90
|Cullen Gillaspia
|NYG
|vs LV
|91
|Trenton Cannon
|SF
|vs ARI
|92
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|vs MIN
|93
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs BUF
|94
|Gabe Nabers
|LAC
|@ PHI