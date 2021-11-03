 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 9 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.&nbsp; Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 is here and that means we’ve made it past the midway point of the fantasy football season. If you, like me, just lost Derrick Henry, it’s time to worry. He likely carried your team to some wins and put them in a good position, but now we’ve got to grind out the rest of the season. Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson probably aren’t the answer, but they are better than sitting on your hands and hoping for the best.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. D’Andre Swift, Alex Collins, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic aren’t going to be able to help us out this week.

Streaming options

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have allowed the most yards per carry to running backs this season, as well as the most yards rushing. Gaskin still hasn’t been able to win the bulk of the work at running back, but with Malcolm Brown out, he will see enough work to be a viable fantasy play, especially in such a good matchup.

Boston Scott, Eagles vs. Chargers

The Chargers have allowed the second most yards per carry to running backs and the fifth-most fantasy points. Scott led the way with Miles Sanders out last week and should do the same again this week.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 9

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND vs NYJ
2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ BAL
3 Alvin Kamara NO vs ATL
4 Austin Ekeler LAC @ PHI
5 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs TEN
6 Aaron Jones GB @ KC
7 Nick Chubb CLE @ CIN
8 Damien Harris NE @ CAR
9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs DEN
10 Najee Harris PIT vs CHI
11 Joe Mixon CIN vs CLE
12 Josh Jacobs LV @ NYG
13 Saquon Barkley NYG vs LV
14 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NO
15 Elijah Mitchell SF vs ARI
16 Devontae Booker NYG vs LV
17 James Robinson JAC vs BUF
18 Michael Carter NYJ @ IND
19 Chase Edmonds ARI @ SF
20 Khalil Herbert CHI @ PIT
21 Zack Moss BUF @ JAC
22 James Conner ARI @ SF
23 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NE
24 Javonte Williams DEN @ DAL
25 Darrel Williams KC vs GB
26 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ DAL
27 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ LAR
28 Boston Scott PHI vs LAC
29 Myles Gaskin MIA vs HOU
30 AJ Dillon GB @ KC
31 Carlos Hyde JAC vs BUF
32 Tony Pollard DAL vs DEN
33 Devin Singletary BUF @ JAC
34 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ CIN
35 David Johnson HOU @ MIA
36 Mike Davis ATL @ NO
37 Ty Johnson NYJ @ IND
38 Kenyan Drake LV @ NYG
39 Sony Michel LAR vs TEN
40 Brandon Bolden NE @ CAR
41 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ MIA
42 Samaje Perine CIN vs CLE
43 Latavius Murray BAL vs MIN
44 Mark Ingram II NO vs ATL
45 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs LAC
46 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs HOU
47 Nyheim Hines IND vs NYJ
48 Damien Williams CHI @ PIT
49 Alexander Mattison MIN @ BAL
50 JaMycal Hasty SF vs ARI
51 Marlon Mack IND vs NYJ
52 Royce Freeman CAR vs NE
53 Jerick McKinnon KC vs GB
54 Adrian Peterson TEN @ LAR
55 Justin Jackson LAC @ PHI
56 Jordan Howard PHI vs LAC
57 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs ARI
58 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs LV
59 Trey Sermon SF vs ARI
60 Ryan Nall CHI @ PIT
61 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs CHI
62 John Kelly CLE @ CIN
63 Demetric Felton CLE @ CIN
64 Rex Burkhead HOU @ MIA
65 Kalen Ballage PIT vs CHI
66 Ty Montgomery NO vs ATL
67 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ CAR
68 La'Mical Perine NYJ @ IND
69 Johnny Stanton CLE @ CIN
70 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs BUF
71 Gary Brightwell NYG vs LV
72 Scottie Phillips HOU @ MIA
73 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs NE
74 C.J. Ham MIN @ BAL
75 Reggie Gilliam BUF @ JAC
76 Larry Rountree III LAC @ PHI
77 Jakob Johnson NE @ CAR
78 Keith Smith ATL @ NO
79 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs CHI
80 Alex Armah Jr. NO vs ATL
81 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ NO
82 Mike Boone DEN @ DAL
83 Buddy Howell LAR vs TEN
84 Patrick Laird MIA vs HOU
85 Jonathan Ward ARI @ SF
86 Trayveon Williams CIN vs CLE
87 Derrick Gore KC vs GB
88 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs MIN
89 Devonta Freeman BAL vs MIN
90 Cullen Gillaspia NYG vs LV
91 Trenton Cannon SF vs ARI
92 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs MIN
93 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs BUF
94 Gabe Nabers LAC @ PHI

