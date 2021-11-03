Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Week 9 is here and that means we’ve made it past the midway point of the fantasy football season. If you, like me, just lost Derrick Henry, it’s time to worry. He likely carried your team to some wins and put them in a good position, but now we’ve got to grind out the rest of the season. Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson probably aren’t the answer, but they are better than sitting on your hands and hoping for the best.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. D’Andre Swift, Alex Collins, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic aren’t going to be able to help us out this week.

Streaming options

The Texans have allowed the most yards per carry to running backs this season, as well as the most yards rushing. Gaskin still hasn’t been able to win the bulk of the work at running back, but with Malcolm Brown out, he will see enough work to be a viable fantasy play, especially in such a good matchup.

Boston Scott, Eagles vs. Chargers

The Chargers have allowed the second most yards per carry to running backs and the fifth-most fantasy points. Scott led the way with Miles Sanders out last week and should do the same again this week.