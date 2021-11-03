Quarterback rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. We are halfway through the season and it feels like it just started. We lost Jameis Winston this week, so there is a chance we get the fantasy upside of Taysom Hill, but now Patrick Mahomes has fallen into a sink hole and we’re having trouble pulling him out.
Bye weeks
The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Jared Goff, Geno Smith, Tom Brady and Taylor Heinicke will all be out this week.
Streaming options
Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
If Hill can pass concussion protocol and be named the starting quarterback this week, he makes for a great fantasy play. The Falcons defense is poor, while Hill’s ability to run the ball and find the end zone make hi an instant fantasy football play.
Carson Wentz, Colts vs. New York Jets
Wentz often tries too hard and ends up making a mistake that kills his team’s chances to win, but overall he’s been putting up good numbers this season. This week he gets a matchup against a bad Jets defense and should have his ceiling raised.
Quarterback Rankings Week 9
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@ JAC
|2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|vs GB
|3
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|vs TEN
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|vs MIN
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|@ KC
|6
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|@ PHI
|7
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs DEN
|8
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|vs LAC
|9
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|vs CLE
|10
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|vs NYJ
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|@ BAL
|12
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@ NYG
|13
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|vs HOU
|14
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|@ LAR
|15
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|vs LV
|16
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|@ DAL
|17
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|@ SF
|18
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ NO
|19
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|vs ARI
|20
|Mac Jones
|NE
|@ CAR
|21
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|@ MIA
|22
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|@ PIT
|23
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|vs NE
|24
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|@ CIN
|25
|Mike White
|NYJ
|@ IND
|26
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|vs CHI
|27
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|vs BUF
|28
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs ATL
|29
|Trevor Siemian
|NO
|vs ATL
|30
|Joe Flacco
|NYJ
|@ IND