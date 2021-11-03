 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quarterback rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 9 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium during the first quarter on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. We are halfway through the season and it feels like it just started. We lost Jameis Winston this week, so there is a chance we get the fantasy upside of Taysom Hill, but now Patrick Mahomes has fallen into a sink hole and we’re having trouble pulling him out.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Jared Goff, Geno Smith, Tom Brady and Taylor Heinicke will all be out this week.

Streaming options

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

If Hill can pass concussion protocol and be named the starting quarterback this week, he makes for a great fantasy play. The Falcons defense is poor, while Hill’s ability to run the ball and find the end zone make hi an instant fantasy football play.

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. New York Jets

Wentz often tries too hard and ends up making a mistake that kills his team’s chances to win, but overall he’s been putting up good numbers this season. This week he gets a matchup against a bad Jets defense and should have his ceiling raised.

Quarterback Rankings Week 9

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Josh Allen BUF @ JAC
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs GB
3 Matthew Stafford LAR vs TEN
4 Lamar Jackson BAL vs MIN
5 Aaron Rodgers GB @ KC
6 Justin Herbert LAC @ PHI
7 Dak Prescott DAL vs DEN
8 Jalen Hurts PHI vs LAC
9 Joe Burrow CIN vs CLE
10 Carson Wentz IND vs NYJ
11 Kirk Cousins MIN @ BAL
12 Derek Carr LV @ NYG
13 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs HOU
14 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ LAR
15 Daniel Jones NYG vs LV
16 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ DAL
17 Kyler Murray ARI @ SF
18 Matt Ryan ATL @ NO
19 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs ARI
20 Mac Jones NE @ CAR
21 Tyrod Taylor HOU @ MIA
22 Justin Fields CHI @ PIT
23 Sam Darnold CAR vs NE
24 Baker Mayfield CLE @ CIN
25 Mike White NYJ @ IND
26 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs CHI
27 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs BUF
28 Taysom Hill NO vs ATL
29 Trevor Siemian NO vs ATL
30 Joe Flacco NYJ @ IND

More From DraftKings Nation