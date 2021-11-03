Quarterback rankings for Week 9 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. We are halfway through the season and it feels like it just started. We lost Jameis Winston this week, so there is a chance we get the fantasy upside of Taysom Hill, but now Patrick Mahomes has fallen into a sink hole and we’re having trouble pulling him out.

Bye weeks

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are on a Week 9 bye. Jared Goff, Geno Smith, Tom Brady and Taylor Heinicke will all be out this week.

Streaming options

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

If Hill can pass concussion protocol and be named the starting quarterback this week, he makes for a great fantasy play. The Falcons defense is poor, while Hill’s ability to run the ball and find the end zone make hi an instant fantasy football play.

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. New York Jets

Wentz often tries too hard and ends up making a mistake that kills his team’s chances to win, but overall he’s been putting up good numbers this season. This week he gets a matchup against a bad Jets defense and should have his ceiling raised.