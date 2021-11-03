Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away now

It’s easy for fantasy managers to panic on some notable wide receivers after duds in Week 8. Mike Williams, Justin Jefferson, Courtland Sutton, Terry McLaurin and Devonta Smith all finished with four or fewer fantasy points in non-PPR leagues. However, there’s still a long season left and wide receiver scoring offers the most variance of any position. The trade market is shaping up well for receivers, especially with Michael Thomas saying he’ll be out for the rest of the season.

As is always the case, know your league, team and fellow managers. Don’t expect the best teams in the league to give away their best players without fair compensation. Don’t expect the worst teams in the league to part with top players for cheap. Trades should be viewed through a more long-term lens, even though fantasy football is a weekly game.

Here’s a list of wide receivers that you should trade for in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Brandin Cooks: WR21 (Current rank in FF leagues)

Even on a horrible Texans team, Cooks is performing well for fantasy purposes. The receiver is averaging 73.1 yards per game and getting 8.8 targets per game. Those are strong numbers for a player in one of the worst offenses in the league, which means potential value for fantasy players. Plugging in Cooks at receiver could allow managers to part with more known commodities in an effort to improve the overall makeup of the team.

A.J. Brown: WR24

Brown has been on the same page as Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in in the last three weeks, racking up 379 yards and two touchdowns. This connection should keep going as Tennessee attempts to function offensively without star running back Derrick Henry. Brown is going to be the focal point of the unit, and that could mean a potential top-10 finish in fantasy leagues.

Corey Davis: WR33

The Jets actually don’t look bad with Mike White at the helm, although Davis doesn’t stand to benefit much from the backup’s presence. The receiver is still dealing with a hip injury but that also means his value is low. Zach Wilson should be back soon, and Davis has been his top target by a country mile. The receiver could be worth grabbing now, as he’ll provide similar production to some bigger names once New York’s rookie quarterback returns.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

Tyler Lockett: WR19

Lockett remains one of the biggest boom-or-best fantasy players. He caught three touchdowns over the first two weeks and hasn’t found the endzone since, although his 142-yard performance in Week 8 was a nice showing for a player who hadn’t topped 60 yards in the previous five weeks. Russell Wilson is coming back soon, so Lockett’s trade value is going to go up. Cash in while you can.

Mike Evans: WR6

Trading anyone in Tampa Bay’s offense comes with risk, as this group seems immune to the natural variations of football. However, Evans has been on an insane pace when it comes to touchdowns. He’s caught eight on 39 passes, meaning one for about every five receptions. Even with Tom Brady at the controls, that does not seem sustainable. Furthermore, his teammate Chris Godwin is WR7 and getting more consistent looks. Evans might be another player to sell high on to address other roster holes.

Terry McLaurin: WR16

McLaurin was a trendy fantasy pick to break out with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the controls but the journeyman got hurt early in the season. Fitzpatrick could make his return soon, although Washington’s offense wasn’t exactly all systems go with him in the lineup. McLaurin’s numbers will be decent, though it’s likely he slips out of the high teens by the end of the season. Now is the best time to make a move.