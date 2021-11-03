Fantasy football trade analyzer: RBs I should trade for or trade away now

Week 9 of the NFL season brings another major running back injury for fantasy managers with Derrick Henry set to miss most of the fantasy season. Henry could theoretically come back by Week 15 for the fantasy playoffs but it’s hard to tell how his recovery will go. With yet another major running back down, it’s time to once again look at the trade market for the position.

As is always the case, know your league, team and fellow managers. Don’t expect the best teams in the league to give away their most productive players without fair compensation. Don’t expect the worst teams in the league to part with top players for cheap. Even though fantasy football is a weekly game, trades should be viewed through a more long-term lens.

Here’s a list of running backs that you should trade for in your fantasy football leagues.

RBs to trade for in fantasy football

Javonte Williams: RB29 (Current rank in FF leagues)

The Broncos are .500 at the moment but the schedule is daunting. They’re likely going to start giving Williams more run to evaluate the rookie in a bigger capacity. He was already getting significant touches sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon, but Williams is slated for even bigger things. He has additional value in keeper and dynasty formats. Bank on the rookie eventually supplanting Gordon as Denver’s lead running back.

Devontae Booker: RB33

The Giants are not a great offense to invest in, so there will be some hesitancy on this one. Booker has been used heavily since Saquon Barkley’s injury, averaging around 17 touches per game. He hasn’t been particularly efficient on those touches but makes a solid flex option with some upside. Barkley is still dealing with an ankle injury, so Booker is likely to head this backfield for a while.

Chase Edmonds: RB20

Edmonds got his first rushing touchdown of the season last week against the Packers in an otherwise dismal game for the Cardinals running back. He continues to be the lead receiving back in the group, while also getting significantly more carries between the 20s than his counterpart James Conner. The touchdowns will eventually normalize and in this offense, Edmonds appears to be separating himself as the running back to have.

RBs to trade away in fantasy football

Khalil Herbert: RB41

Herbert has been solid since taking over for David Montgomery in the Bears’ backfield, averaging almost 20 carries per game. He’s produced only one touchdown on the ground though, and Montgomery is close to returning. There’s probably one or two more games left for Herbert as the lead back, so deal him now while he has some value to shore up other position groups.

Darrel Williams: RB23

Williams has a similar story to Herbert’s. He’s averaging 17 total touches per game over three contests and has two touchdowns, so other managers could be intrigued in using him as a filler option during some late bye weeks. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is eligible to return this week, so Williams is going to revert back into a complementary role quickly.

James Conner: RB15

Conner has been a redzone monster and will likely continue to get goaline touches in Arizona. However, it’s become clear Edmonds is the back to have overall in this offense. Managers can still expect Conner to get volume and touchdown points, so he’s going to be worth enough to upgrade other areas of a team. That touchdown number is eventually going to regress to the mean though, so Conner’s value might not be any higher than it is now.