How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the November 3rd episode

AEW Dynamite is back for another episode tonight, coming live from Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO.

We are just 10 days away from the Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis, so we should have the card for the show crystallized by the end of tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Late Tuesday night, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to give an update about the status of Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Tonight’s show was supposed to be highlighted by the second semifinal matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament between Moxley and Orange Cassidy, where the winner would advance to Full Gear to meet Bryan Danielson for a future crack at the AEW World Title. All of this obviously takes a backseat to the health and well-being of Moxley, so they’ll probably just automatically advance Cassidy to Full Gear and re-arrange any plans that they had.

Also on the show, Jamie Hayter will face Anna Jay in a first-round battle of the TBS Championship Tournament. And Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo in the continuing war between both camps.