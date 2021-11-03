 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the November 3rd episode

The road to Full Gear continues on Dynamite.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: Memphis Max Gersh / The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

AEW Dynamite is back for another episode tonight, coming live from Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO.

We are just 10 days away from the Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis, so we should have the card for the show crystallized by the end of tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 3
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Network: TNT
Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Late Tuesday night, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to give an update about the status of Jon Moxley.

Tonight’s show was supposed to be highlighted by the second semifinal matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament between Moxley and Orange Cassidy, where the winner would advance to Full Gear to meet Bryan Danielson for a future crack at the AEW World Title. All of this obviously takes a backseat to the health and well-being of Moxley, so they’ll probably just automatically advance Cassidy to Full Gear and re-arrange any plans that they had.

Also on the show, Jamie Hayter will face Anna Jay in a first-round battle of the TBS Championship Tournament. And Cody Rhodes will face Andrade El Idolo in the continuing war between both camps.

More From DraftKings Nation