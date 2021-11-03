Dak Prescott is poised to play on Sunday against Broncos, barring a setback

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott saw a normal workload during a portion of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters and is poised to play on Sunday, per Michael Gehlken. Prescott did not play in last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a calf injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Cowboys did not have Prescott for last week’s game, which led to Cooper Rush getting the start. The backup quarterback did well, completing 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. One of his touchdown passes went to star receiver Amari Cooper, who had eight receptions (13 targets) for 122 yards.

While the Cowboys survived with Rush under center, they will be happy to have Prescott back for Sunday. The star quarterback has played this season after missing most of last season with an injury. Prescott is completing a career-high 73.1% of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.