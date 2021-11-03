 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 schedule: Mexican Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is headed to Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. We break down the full schedule for the weekend and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
General view of the competition during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 25, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to Mexico City for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 7, but we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The race weekend gets going on Friday afternoon with a pair of practice runs. The drivers will take the track at 1:30 p.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 5 p.m. for practice 2. Those two practices will air on ESPN2.

On Saturday, the day will open with a third practice run at 1 p.m. That will be followed by qualifying at 4 p.m. Both events will air on ESPNews. On Sunday, the race will air at 2 p.m. on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV for the three days of the Mexican Grand Prix, all of it will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -175 and Lewis Hamilton follows at +200. The next driver on the odds list is Sergio Perez at +1400.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Mexican Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, Nov. 5

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN
5-6 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, Nov. 6

1-2 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNews, WatchESPN
4-5 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, Nov. 7

8-10 2-4 p.m. — Mexican Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
10 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
19 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
20 George Russell Williams Racing 63

