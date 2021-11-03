F1 schedule: Mexican Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One is back after an off-week and heads to Mexico City for the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 7, but we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The race weekend gets going on Friday afternoon with a pair of practice runs. The drivers will take the track at 1:30 p.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 5 p.m. for practice 2. Those two practices will air on ESPN2.

On Saturday, the day will open with a third practice run at 1 p.m. That will be followed by qualifying at 4 p.m. Both events will air on ESPNews. On Sunday, the race will air at 2 p.m. on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV for the three days of the Mexican Grand Prix, all of it will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -175 and Lewis Hamilton follows at +200. The next driver on the odds list is Sergio Perez at +1400.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Mexican Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, Nov. 5

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

5-6 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, Nov. 6

1-2 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNews, WatchESPN

4-5 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, Nov. 7

8-10 2-4 p.m. — Mexican Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN

Entry list