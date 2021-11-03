F1 weather: What the forecast is in Mexico City for Mexican Grand Prix

The Formula One circuit is in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix, and we should get nice weather on Saturday for qualifying and again on Sunday for the race. We’ve got a forecast courtesy of the DarkSky and Accuweather to give us an idea of what to expect this weekend.

The high on Saturday is expected to be in the low 70s. Qualifying gets started at 4 p.m. ET and DarkSky is showing 70 degrees with no chance of rain and humidity at 27%. The forecast calls for 6 mph winds in a southern direction.

The high on Sunday is also expected to be in the low 70s. The green flag drops for the race at 2 p.m. ET and DarkSky is showing 71 degrees with no chance of rain and 22% humidity. The forecast calls for 5 mph winds in a southern directions.

All of this is to say, it should be a gorgeous day for driving and the weather shouldn’t impact the drivers.