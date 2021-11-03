How to watch NIU vs. Kent State via live online stream

The Northern Illinois Huskies and Kent State Golden Flashes meet up in Week 10 at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Northern Illinois will look to remain unbeaten in conference play heading into Wednesday night MACtion.

Northern Illinois (6-2, 4-0 MAC) will run the ball a ton as they have on 68% of snaps, which is the fourth highest rate in college football, with five players who rushed for more than 200 yards on the season. Kent State (4-4, 3-1 MAC) will look to continue to be one of the top teams in the East division as winners of three of their last four games.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Wednesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kent State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Northern Illinois a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 70.