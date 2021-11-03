How to watch Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan via live online stream

The Central Michigan Chippewas and Western Michigan Broncos meet up in Week 10 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Both programs will look to get back on track heading into another thrilling edition of MACtion.

Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2 MAC) has been involved in plenty of close games recently with four of their last five games being decided by four points or less, and the Chippewas are led by offense as Daniel Richardson has 14 touchdown passes to just two interceptions with Lew Nichols III entering Week 10 as the conference leader with 915 rushing yards. Western Michigan (5-3, 2-2 MAC) has one of the best wide receivers in the conference with Skyy Moore, who heads into the college football week with 762 receiving yards to lead the MAC.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Wednesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Western Michigan is a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. That makes Central Michigan a +270 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.