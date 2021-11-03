Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Warriors Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets (5-3) will take on the Golden State Warriors (5-1) at the Chase Center in San Francisco with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Hornets are coming off a narrow 113-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Warriors downed the Thunder 103-82 last weekend.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favored to win by six points at -110 while the moneyline has them at -235. The Hornets are +190 on the moneyline, and the points total is set at 226.5.

Hornets vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +6

Charlotte has been impressive offensively lately, leading the league in three-point accuracy at 41.1 percent. The Hornets also rank fairly high in offensive rebounds and free throw attempts, staying near the top of the league. They’ve gone 5-3 against the spread so far this season while the Dubs are 3-3. Even though Stephen Curry is having a monster start to the season averaging 28.7 points per game, he’s currently on a four-game streak going scoreless in the fourth quarter. With the spread set relatively high and Curry struggling down the final stretch, the Hornets should cover the spread on this one.

Over/Under: Under 226.5 (-115)

With both teams playing with solid defenses and the Warriors trying to make their mark as the best team in the West, don’t be surprised if this one is somewhat low-scoring. Charlotte has hit the over mark six times this season while the Warriors have only done it once. A balance of these two sides has me leaning toward the under.

