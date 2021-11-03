Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Timberwolves Wednesday

In one of 11 games in the association Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will travel to the Twin Cities to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Clippers are coming into this game off of a tough 99-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Paul George continued his torrid pace to the season with 32 points (11-24 FG, 5-8 3pt), nine rebounds, and seven assists. Los Angeles has not won a single game on the road yet (0-2) this season.

The Timberwolves are riding a two-game losing streak after they lost 115-97 to the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Minnesota shot 27.5% from three-point range and 37.1% from the field in the defeat. The T’Wolves have a record of 3-3 this season and are 2-3 at the Target Center. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -1.5

Tonight’s game between the Clips and T’Wolves opened up with Los Angeles listed as one-point favorites. But the spread is sitting now at -1.5 for the Clippers as the Wolves will not have D’Angelo Russell due to an ankle injury and Patrick Beverley is listed as questionable with a calf injury. If Beverley doesn’t play, then the Timberwolves would be down to Jordan McLaughlin starting at point guard. Furthermore, Minnesota would be missing 14.8 points per game from Russell.

That being said, it seems like the Clippers would be a good bet to win tonight. However, they are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games, but at the same time, the Wolves are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. Even when you look at the season stats for both teams, they are eerily similar. I like the Clippers to grab their first road win with Paul George leading the way.

Over/Under: Under 213

Heading into tonight’s Western Conference matchup, the over/under sits at 213 points. This season, Minnesota’s over record is 0-6, which is the worst in the league. As for the Clippers, their over record is 1-5, with the under cashing 83.3% of the time. When factor those stats in along with both teams struggling to score this season, I like the under.

