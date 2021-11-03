Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Nets Wednesday

In one of 11 games in the association Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will head to the Barclays Center to play the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Hawks snapped their two-game losing streak Monday night with a solid 118-111 home win over the Washington Wizards. Trae Young had a game-high 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds to lead Atlanta.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Nets have won consecutive games after they defeated Detroit Pistons 117-91 on Halloween. Kevin Durant had a game-high 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. The Nets shot an impressive 65.3% from the field and 52% from three-point range against Detroit. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hawks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -4.5

The spread for tonight’s game between the Hawks and Nets is sitting at 4.5 points. Atlanta has a few noticeable names on the injury report, which could impact the potential result of the game. Young is listed as probable with a sore left knee, Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as probable with a sore lower back, and John Collins is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Despite those injuries, it would not be a surprise to see all three guys play tonight. Atlanta is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but 0-3 ATS this season after a win. As for the Nets, they are trying to end their early six-game home stand with a 4-2 record. In the two losses, Brooklyn scored under 100 points. However, this team is capable to put up a ton of points with Durant, Harden, and Joe Harris. During this home stand, the Nets are 2-3 ATS, but they are 3-3 ATS on the season when listed as the favorite.

Over/Under: Under 220

When it comes to the point total for tonight’s primetime contest, the over is at -115, while the under is at -105. In their last three road games, the Hawks are giving up 114.3 points per game. Atlanta’s record for the over is 3-4, with the under still hitting at 57.1%. Brooklyn has not been a great play for the over this season either. The Nets are a league-worst 0-7 when it comes to the over, with the under hitting at 100%. Let’s roll with the under for this one until proven otherwise.

