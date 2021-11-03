Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls head to Philly to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Bulls have opened the season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Chicago became the only team to be trailing by 14+ points in the fourth quarter to win by 14+ points in their comeback win over the Celtics on Monday night. The Sixers have won three in a row while dealing with Joel Embiid resting and Tobias Harris being placed in Covid-19 protocols.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for Bulls-Sixers.

Bulls vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

Until the Bulls show some signs of regression, we have to ride them getting points on the road. Sure, the Celtics game was looking like an L if Chicago hadn’t stormed back, but this team has evolved into one that can win in the clutch. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine continue to provide the team with steady scoring while Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso provide perimeter defense.

Embiid will be an issue for the Bulls down low but there aren’t many other threats on Philly with Harris out. The Sixers have also mostly beat up on inferior teams and their two losses this season came against the Knicks and Nets. This game should be close, so in the event it’s a toss-up, I’ll take the team getting points.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

This isn’t going to end up like the Bulls’ previous game. The Sixers aren’t going to let Chicago outscore them 39-11 in the fourth quarter. This is a game featuring two top-10 defensive teams in the NBA. The Bulls’ offense can be hit and miss, plus Philly runs everything through Embiid, which should slow the game up a bit. We could see both teams sort of get off to a slow start and it could become more of a slugfest. I’ll lean on the under here.

