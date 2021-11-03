Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 3

The NBA has a big slate for Wednesday with 11 games taking place across the league. The action tips off with five games starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and wraps up with Hornets vs. Warriors and Pelicans vs. Kings tipping off at 10:00 p.m. With so many players in action, let’s take a look at some of the best player props ahead of tonight’s contests.

Ja Morant, over 25.5 points (-110)

Morant is having a fantastic start to the season so far, averaging 28.3 points per game through his first seven outings as the Grizzlies sit at 4-3. The Grizz will be taking on the Denver Nuggets in the second of back-to-back games, the first of which they won 106-97 Monday night. Morant dropped 26 points in that game, and all signs point to him doing it again as Memphis will look to down the Nuggets twice in a row.

Julius Randle, over 9.5 rebounds (+110)

Randle is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game so far this season, with his lowest total clocking in at just six last weekend against the Pelicans. It’s only one of three games where he’s failed to hit double digits in the rebounds column, but he’s been absolutely dominating the boards for the Knicks. New York is the top-ranked team for rebounds in the league right now while the Pacers fall closer to the middle of the list, so I’d expect Randle to grab at least 10 tonight.

LaMelo Ball, over 5.5 assists (-120)

Ball has been averaging 6.1 assists per game through the Hornets’ first eight games, grabbing at least six in each of his last three outings. He’ll will look to keep that energy going as Charlotte looks for its sixth win of the season tonight against the Warriors.

